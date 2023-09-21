Submit Release
Data Bites #46: Getting things done with data in government

Better use of data is key to more effective government. Across government, teams are doing fascinating work with data. But those projects don’t get the attention they deserve. Data Bites aims to change that.

This event is the 46th in our series, where the speakers present their work in an exciting, quickfire format.

Each speaker has eight minutes, followed by eight minutes of questions from the audience. 

The event will be chaired by Gavin Freeguard, Associate at the Institute for Government.

