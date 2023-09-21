Submit Release
Incident Period for Vermont Storms Amended

The incident period for the Vermont severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides has been amended. 

On September 19, 2023, FEMA announced that the incident period for the disaster declaration is now July 7, 2023, through and including July 21, 2023. 

This means that FEMA may provide assistance to survivors of the storms for damage caused during those dates (the “incident period”).

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.

