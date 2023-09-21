Mawar Debris Cleanup Completed in 9 Villages

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Typhoon Mawar debris mission continues to move forward as debris cleanup from residential rights of way was completed in the villages of Tamuning, Talo’fo’fo and Inalahan this week. The debris mission continues in nine villages, with one village to be scheduled.

The mission conducts separation and removal of eligible typhoon-related debris from residential properties. Teams go street by street through each village collecting everything from construction and demolition waste to vegetative debris from rights of ways, until the entire village has been cleared.

Debris Operations are currently ongoing in the following villages:

Agat (Hågat)

Agana Heights

Barrigada

Chalan Pago-Ordot

Dededo

Mangilao

Mongmong-Toto-Maite

Yigo

Yona

Debris Operations are projected to begin soon in the following villages:

But how does USACE know when a village is finished? This is where the local mayors come in. Once USACE contractors have made their rounds through a village, the local mayor is contacted and tours the village to inspect the debris pick-up. After a successful inspection, the mayor signs a memorandum declaring the village complete.

The mayors of Guam have been an indispensable resource throughout the Mawar recovery process. They are “boots on the ground” in every village, offering information and insights into their communities, while also advocating for their residents. Without their help, missions like this may not be possible.

Debris operations have been completed in the following villages:

Piti

Asan (Asan-Maina)

Sinajana

Santa Rita (Sånta Rita-Sumai)

Umatac (Humåtak)

Merizo (Malesso’)

Tamuning

Talofofo (Talo’fo’fo)

Inarajan (Inalåhan)

Now that local mayors have signed off on debris removal in these nine villages, USACE asks that any remaining debris including ineligible and hazardous waste be disposed of properly and not be set in the right of ways.

Areas that have been cleared continue to see debris being dumped by residents. Any new debris remaining after an area has been completed will be the resident’s responsibility to dispose of.

Certain forms of ineligible debris may be taken to one of the three Guam Solid Waste Authority (GSWA) residential transfer stations in Harmon, Hagåt and Malojloj. Transfer station operation hours are Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A nominal fee is required for disposal of household trash.

Residents are urged to dispose of their solid waste properly. Illegal dumping is a violation of Guam law. In accordance with 10 GCA §51115(b), illegal dumping is subject to fines of up to $1,000 per day, per violation, along with the clean-up cost associated with the violation.

To view the Debris Mission Dashboard detailing current debris mission operations, visit Guam Debris Mission DR4715 - Dashboard (PUBLIC) (arcgis.com).

For an FAQ answering common questions about the debris mission, visit: U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Debris Mission FAQ | FEMA.gov

For more information on proper debris separation, visit: Debris Removal Guidelines for Residential Property (fema.gov)

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website.

Follow FEMA at Twitter and Facebook.

###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).