Perigee Direct Elevates Industry Standards With Its Range Of Professional Flooring Supplies
This offering seamlessly blends high-quality products with sustainability, setting a new benchmark for the industry.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to enhance its footprint in the Texas market, Perigee Direct has expanded its product catalog to encompass a premium range of Professional Flooring Supplies. This addition aligns with the company's mission to accelerate the transition to a sustainable industry, ensuring professionals and super-do-it-yourselfers can access top-tier products tailored for diverse flooring needs.
Inspired by the regular and sustainable path of a satellite's closest point to the Earth, Perigee Direct seamlessly blends innovation with sustainability. A representative from the company shared, "Engaging with Perigee Direct means being at the zenith of your procurement journey. As clients focus on their projects, we stand ready to assist, ensuring they can return to us periodically for the best in the industry." This dedication to customer service has been the hallmark of Perigee Direct, offering a seamless shopping experience through its vast inventory that is IN-STOCK and immediately available for 99% of its product catalog.
Among the highlighted offerings are the Hardwood Repair Kits in various sizes, featuring the 3M Scotch-Weld DP100 3-5 Min Fast Set Hardwood Epoxy Adhesive and the Maven Hardwood Repair Kits. These are tailor-made for diverse surfaces, including Hardwoods, PVC, LVP, Ceramic, and Stone flooring. The range also boasts of Leister's TRIAC and the extensive Maven Plastics' PVC Plastic Welding Rods in various colors and sizes. Catering to the professional flooring supplies market, these products promise reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.
Perigee Direct's commitment extends beyond product offerings. Rooted in core values of friendliness, integrity, disruptive innovation, and deep systemic thinking, the company has earned accolades across sectors. Whether catering to the Aerospace and Engineering sector, Science organizations, University labs, or Maintenance and Repair organizations, its consistent focus remains on delivering exceptional value.
About Perigee Direct -
Incorporating the essence of a sustainable model, Perigee Direct stands as a beacon in the professional flooring supplies market. The company supplies specialty consumables for science and industrial customers of all sizes. With an extensive catalog that features adhesives, resins, dispensing and filling equipment, and more, it presents products from major brands like Loctite, Devcon, Royal Hardman, 3M, and Araldite. Based in Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas, Perigee Direct promises a holistic approach to flooring needs, ensuring honest prices, rapid shipping, flexible payments, and a responsive team dedicated to exceptional service.
