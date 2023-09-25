Celebrating 5 Years Empowering Practices: HR for Health and California Dental Association Mark Partnership Anniversary

HR for Health and the CDA stand united in their mission to equip dental practices with the tools they need to thrive. The #1 and ONLY HR software dedicated to helping medical and dental practices stay compliant all while improving employee performance. At CDA, everything we do, we do for dentists, their patients and the ever-evolving profession of dentistry.

Optimizing Compliance and Performance Management for Dental Practices

SAN RAMON, CA, US, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, a pioneering leader in providing cutting-edge solutions for compliance and performance management in the healthcare industry, is thrilled to celebrate its 5-year anniversary of collaboration with the esteemed California Dental Association (CDA). This partnership has empowered dental practices to navigate complex employment challenges with confidence, ensuring streamlined operations and unwavering compliance.

Since its inception, HR for Health has been a game-changer for healthcare organizations, offering HR software with customizable templates that seamlessly adapt to the unique needs of each state’s compliance laws and regulations. This milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the shared vision of HR for Health and CDA, to empower dental professionals to focus on patient care while trusting in a solid foundation of HR excellence.

"At HR for Health, we believe that when healthcare professionals can confidently manage compliance and performance, they can devote more time to their true calling: serving patients and fostering healthier communities," said Ali Oromchian, CEO of HR for Health. "Our partnership with CDA over the past 5 years has exemplified this commitment, and we're excited to continue providing innovative solutions that elevate dental practices to new heights."

As an Endorsed Service of the California Dental Association, HR for Health extends exclusive benefits to CDA members. The partnership offers CDA members a complimentary HR risk assessment, providing practices with valuable insights into their compliance landscape. CDA members enjoy an exclusive 50% discount on start-up fees, allowing practices to unlock the full potential of HR for Health's comprehensive platform at an unmatched value.

"Five years of collaboration with HR for Health have been transformative for our members," said Michelle Coker, Employment Practices Analyst with the California Dental Association. "Our partnership has empowered dental practices across California to proactively address HR challenges with confidence, ensure compliance, and allow dentists to focus on patient care. We're proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to many more years of successful collaboration."

In an ever-evolving healthcare landscape, HR for Health and the CDA stand united in their mission to equip dental practices with the tools they need to thrive. With the power of technology and expert guidance, practices can navigate the complexities of HR management with ease, focusing on their core mission of delivering exceptional patient experiences.

About HR for Health

HR for Health is a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions tailored to the healthcare industry. With a focus on compliance and performance management, HR for Health empowers healthcare practices to navigate the intricacies of HR with confidence. Through its customizable platform and expert support team, HR for Health offers a seamless approach to managing HR, allowing healthcare professionals to focus on delivering top-notch patient care.

About California Dental Association

The California Dental Association is the recognized leader in the oral health community in California. Founded in 1870, CDA is committed to advancing the art and science of dentistry, promoting oral health, and advocating for the profession. CDA's membership consists of more than 27,000 dental professionals, making it one of the largest membership groups of dental professionals in the state.