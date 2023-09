Levulinic Acid Market to reach US$ 41.2 Mn by 2027 | TMR

Levulinic Acid Market

Demand for levulinic acid is anticipated to rise worldwide in near future, due to increased preference for bio-based products in the global agriculture sector.

According to TMR study ,Global Levulinic Acid Market projected to register US$ 41.2 Mn by the end of 2027. The expected CAGR for the Levulinic Acid Industry is 5%.Levulinic acid has long been recognised as a platform chemical.As a result, despite its tiny market size, it has received significant R&D to serve as a precursor to speciality chemicals such as fuel additives like Methyl tetrahydrofuran (MTHF), pesticides like D-amino levulinic acid (DALA), Diphenolic Acid (DPA), and so on. The method for producing bio-based levulinic acid is relatively easy, with the most common way being the dehydrative treatment of biomass or carbohydrates with acid. Other vital processes include acetyl succinate esters hydrolysis, acid hydrolysis of furfuryl alcohol, and ozone oxidation of ketones. Levulinic acid is used in medications, cosmetics, and modest applications in nylons, synthetic rubbers, and plastics.

The growing commercialization of bio-based production procedures and the increasing compound derivative demand across industries are the primary drivers for the industry. Moreover, research and development in the personal care sector is projected to result in organic cosmetics and fragrance development. The creamy, whisky fragrance of levulinic acid results in its heavy usage in the manufacturing of perfumes. Along with this, it is used for conditioning the skin and regulating the pH of cosmetic products.

Market Dynamics

Personal Care Industry's Explosive Growth Will Support Market Expansion

Levulinic Acid and its salts, such as sodium levulinate, are utilized in the personal care sector to provide an effective preservative for personal care products. Additionally, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized its usage in personal care products, which has expedited the expansion of the Levulinic Acid market.

Agriculture Sector Development to Support Market Expansion

The need for agrochemicals has increased. The demand for Levulinic Acid is rising due to the widespread usage of its delta-aminoLevulinic Acid (DELTA) derivative in certain grain crops and lawns. Levulinic Acid also plays a significant role in fertilizers, which are extensively used in the agricultural sector.

Competitive Overview

The Levulinic Acid Market study offers a comprehensive outlook of the current state of major players. By comparing vendor contributions to overall sale, revenue, customer base, and other major metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for Levulinic Acid Market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about fragmentation dominance, accumulation, and amalgamation quality over the base year period studied.

Major players in the global Levulinic Acid Market:
โ€ข GFBiochemicals Ltd.
โ€ข Biofine Technology LLC
โ€ข Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
โ€ข Godavari Biorefineries Ltd

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Levulinic Acid Market by means of a region:
โ€ข North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
โ€ข Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
โ€ข Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
โ€ข Latin America