North America Pre-engineered Steel Building Market to Reach USD 7.5 Bn by 2035, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% | TMR

Rapid urbanization and demand for cost-efficient construction solutions are driving the adoption of pre-engineered steel buildings across North America.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North America pre-engineered steel building market was valued at US$ 4.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2025 and 2035, reaching US$ 7.5 billion by the end of 2035. Growing demand for affordable housing, expansion of logistics and industrial facilities, and favorable government policies promoting sustainable and energy-efficient construction are key factors propelling the market forward.Pre-engineered steel buildings (PESBs) are increasingly being recognized as a viable alternative to traditional construction methods due to their speed, cost-efficiency, durability, and sustainability. Designed with prefabricated steel components manufactured off-site and assembled on-site, PESBs offer significant reductions in construction timelines and costs, while also minimizing waste.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here –Analyst ViewpointAccording to analysts at Transparency Market Research, government programs aimed at energy conservation, disaster resilience, and building code compliance are encouraging adoption of pre-engineered steel structures. Developers and contractors are increasingly attracted to PESBs for their recyclability, strength-to-weight ratio, and compatibility with digital construction technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM).Tax credits, subsidies, and grants provided by governments in the U.S. and Canada further enhance the market outlook, while private investments in warehousing, logistics, and data centers continue to create new opportunities for manufacturers and construction firms in the region.Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Speedy Construction and Cost EfficiencyPre-engineered steel buildings are typically 20%–30% more cost-effective than conventional construction methods, as components are standardized, mass-produced, and require less labor during assembly. Their accelerated construction timelines make them particularly appealing for industrial facilities, warehouses, and commercial projects where time-to-market is critical. The high strength-to-weight ratio of steel ensures large, open interior spaces—essential for logistics and production.2. Surge in Focus on Sustainable and Resilient InfrastructureSustainability has become a defining factor in construction. PESBs utilize recycled steel, generate minimal waste, and can incorporate energy-efficient features such as passive ventilation, natural lighting, and insulation systems. This aligns with environmental goals to lower greenhouse gas emissions and operational costs. Government initiatives such as the National Building Code of Canada and U.S. green building regulations are directly boosting demand.3. Supportive Government Policies and IncentivesNorth American governments are offering grants, subsidies, and tax credits to promote adoption of energy-efficient and low-impact building methods. These incentives make PESBs an attractive option for both private and public sector projects, driving demand across industrial, commercial, and agricultural applications.Segment AnalysisBy Frame TypeClear-span, Multi-span, Lean-to, Multi-gable, Single Slope, Others (Curved Rafter, etc.)By ApplicationIndustrial: Largest and fastest-growing segment, encompassing warehouses, manufacturing plants, workshops, refrigerated houses, and logistics centers. E-commerce expansion and supply chain growth are fueling demand.Commercial: Includes offices, shopping malls, exhibition centers, sports facilities, and showrooms. PESBs are preferred for their cost-efficiency and flexibility.Agriculture: Covers cattle and poultry farms, greenhouse farms, and organic fertilizer facilities, where lightweight yet durable structures are required.Regional InsightsUnited States:The U.S. dominates the North America pre-engineered steel building market due to a robust construction industry, rapid adoption of BIM, automation, and modular technologies, and a strong push toward sustainable building solutions. The need for modern warehousing, industrial production facilities, and energy-efficient commercial spaces is fueling demand.Canada:In Canada, favorable government initiatives, including green building incentives and energy efficiency programs, are creating opportunities for wider PESB adoption, particularly in commercial and institutional sectors.Both countries are prioritizing infrastructure modernization, further driving uptake of PESBs in industrial, commercial, and agricultural applications.Key Players and Industry LeadersProminent companies in the North America pre-engineered steel building market include:Al Jaber Steel Co.Al Mana GroupFRAMECAD LimitedScottsdale Construction Systems Ltd.The Steel Network (TSN)Aegis Metal Framing LLCClarkDietrich Building SystemsJFE Steel CorporationNippon Steel CorporationArcelorMittalThese companies are actively investing in digital design technologies, modular building innovations, and sustainable materials to enhance competitiveness. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and new product developments are shaping the market landscape.Recent DevelopmentsNippon Steel (June 2025): Completed its acquisition of U.S. Steel, strengthening competitiveness through advanced technology integration and investments in U.S. manufacturing.Fleming Construction Group (February 2024): Acquired Program Accounts and Construction Services divisions of BlueScope Construction, expanding its presence in the U.S. and enhancing capabilities in the rapidly growing data center construction market.Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunitiesRising demand for warehousing and logistics infrastructureIntegration of renewable energy technologies into PESB designsGrowing adoption of BIM and smart construction technologiesExpansion in sustainable building projects across North AmericaChallengesVolatility in raw material prices (steel)Initial capital investment costsCompetition from traditional concrete and timber-based construction methodsMarket TrendsIntegration of BIM and Digital Design Tools: Enhancing accuracy, customization, and efficiency in PESB projects.Sustainable Construction Materials: Increasing focus on recyclability and reduced carbon footprint.Adoption in Data Centers and High-Tech Facilities: Rising demand for durable, scalable, and energy-efficient buildings.Customization and Modular Flexibility: Growing trend toward modular PESBs tailored to industry-specific needs.Future OutlookThe North America pre-engineered steel building market is expected to experience sustained growth through 2035, supported by:Rising demand for affordable, scalable, and energy-efficient constructionGovernment incentives for green building practicesExpansion of e-commerce and logistics sectorsWider adoption of advanced design and construction technologiesWith sustainability and speed as its core strengths, PESBs are positioned to play a central role in shaping the future of North America’s construction industry.Why Buy This Report?In-depth market size forecasts through 2035Comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesSegmentation by frame type, application, and regionProfiles of major market players and competitive landscape insightsCoverage of latest technological trends and industry developmentsBrowse More Trending Reports:Pre-Engineered Buildings Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pre-engineered-buildings-market.html Light Gauge Steel Framing Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/light-gauge-steel-framing-market.html Electrical Steel Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electrical-steel-market.html Green Building Materials Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/green-building-materials.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. 