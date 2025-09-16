India SSP Market to Reach USD 1206.2 Million by 2035, Growing at 6.0% CAGR from USD 635.4 Million in 2024 | TMR

India SSP market valued at US$ 635.4 Mn in 2024, projected to grow at 6.0% CAGR from 2025 to 2035 and reach US$ 1206.2 Mn by 2035.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- India, as one of the world’s largest agricultural economies, has long depended on fertilizers to maintain soil health and boost crop yields. Among the range of phosphorus fertilizers, Single Super Phosphate (SSP) holds a prominent place because it is both cost-effective and provides dual benefits: phosphorus (P₂O₅) and sulfur (S), two nutrients critical for crop productivity.The India SSP market was valued at US$ 635.4 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2035, reaching US$ 1206.2 million by 2035. The market growth reflects rising government subsidy support, farmer preference for affordable fertilizers, and SSP’s high suitability for oilseeds, pulses, and cash crops that dominate India’s agricultural landscape.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here –Analyst Viewpoint on India SSP Market ScenarioThe India SSP market is experiencing steady yet significant growth due to a combination of economic, agronomic, and policy factors.Affordability advantage: SSP production costs are lower than those of other phosphate fertilizers such as DAP (Diammonium Phosphate), making it highly attractive for small and marginal farmers.Nutrient-rich profile: Containing ~16% phosphorus and ~12% sulfur, SSP addresses two major soil deficiencies in one application. This dual-nutrient characteristic particularly benefits oilseed and pulse growers.Government support: Fertilizer subsidy mechanisms under India’s Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme and initiatives aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat are ensuring accessibility and affordability, while simultaneously promoting domestic SSP production.Industry strategies: Companies are expanding manufacturing capacity, strengthening distribution networks, and adopting digital farmer outreach initiatives. Partnerships with agri-cooperatives and rural organizations are creating direct farmer engagement, thereby fostering adoption.Overall, SSP has transitioned from being seen as a low-cost alternative to a strategically important fertilizer that contributes to India’s food security goals.India SSP Market OverviewWhat is Single Super Phosphate (SSP)?SSP is one of the oldest phosphorus-based fertilizers used in India, produced by treating rock phosphate with sulfuric acid. Its nutrient profile provides:Phosphorus: Essential for root development, flowering, and yield improvement.Sulfur: Required for protein synthesis, chlorophyll formation, and oil content enhancement.Because SSP is granular or powdered, it is easy to apply and ensures balanced nutrient distribution in soils. Farmers widely rely on SSP due to its affordability and its ability to gradually improve soil health over time.Major Crop SuitabilityOilseeds (mustard, groundnut, soybean): Sulfur improves oil synthesis; phosphorus supports early root growth.Pulses (chickpeas, pigeon pea, lentils): SSP supports nitrogen fixation and protein formation.Cereals (wheat, rice, maize): Boosts root and shoot growth.Cash crops (sugarcane, cotton): Provides essential nutrients to maintain soil fertility and crop vigor.Key Market DriversRising Government Subsidies and Policy SupportThe Government of India has been instrumental in driving SSP adoption through:Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme: Equalizes SSP pricing with other phosphate fertilizers like DAP, ensuring affordability for rural farmers.Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives: Encouraging domestic fertilizer production with capacity expansion and modernized SSP plants.Supply chain improvements: Subsidy-backed investments are strengthening last-mile delivery networks and reducing urban-rural fertilizer divides.These interventions ensure continuous SSP availability at affordable prices, supporting balanced fertilizer usage across India.High Suitability for Oilseeds and PulsesIndia is a global leader in oilseed and pulse cultivation, two crop categories with high phosphorus and sulfur requirements. SSP’s dual-nutrient profile provides strong agronomic value:Oilseeds: Sulfur boosts oil content, while phosphorus accelerates flowering and pod formation.Pulses: Phosphorus aids nitrogen fixation, while sulfur enhances protein content.Given the government’s focus on increasing domestic production of edible oils and pulses, SSP adoption aligns with both farm productivity goals and national food security strategies.Cost-effectiveness and Farmer AcceptanceCompared to DAP or complex NPK fertilizers, SSP is significantly more affordable. This has encouraged mass adoption among small and medium farmers, who represent a majority of India’s agricultural base.Market SegmentationBy FormSSP Powder (52.3% share in 2024):Most widely used due to affordability and ease of mixing with soil or other fertilizers.Particularly suitable for oilseeds and pulses in semi-arid regions.Granulated SSP: Offers ease of mechanized application, though slightly costlier.Boronated SSP: Enriched with boron for micronutrient-deficient soils.Zincated Powder & Zincated Granulated: Provide additional micronutrients along with phosphorus and sulfur.Others: Blends and customized formulations.By ApplicationCereals & GrainsFruits & VegetablesOilseeds & Pulses (dominant)Pasture ManagementOthersBy End-useAgriculture (dominant) – Core application in Indian farming.Horticulture – Specialized usage for high-value crops.Animal Feed – SSP powder used in certain feed formulations.Others – Niche applications.Regional InsightsLeading State: Madhya Pradesh (24.8% market share in 2024)High cultivation of oilseeds and pulses.Sulfur-deficient soils support strong SSP adoption.Farmers predominantly prefer powdered SSP due to cost advantage.Other Major States:Maharashtra (18.4% share): Oilseed and sugarcane farming, supported by subsidy awareness programs.Rajasthan & Gujarat: Widespread adoption in semi-arid soils.Punjab & Haryana: SSP use is rising alongside cereals and vegetable cultivation.Southern states (AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu): Moderate growth due to mixed crop patterns.Industry DevelopmentsAugust 2025 – BVFCL & Bhutan Collaboration: Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited signed a partnership with Bhutan’s National Seed Centre for cross-border SSP exports, boosting regional agricultural cooperation.August 2025 – Coromandel Acquisition of NACL Industries: Coromandel International strengthened its position by acquiring a 53% stake in NACL, expanding its fertilizer portfolio.Key Players in India SSP MarketProminent companies include:Coromandel International Ltd.JubilantKhaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.Rama Phosphates Ltd.Ostwal Group of IndustriesBhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd.Narmada Agro Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.KRIBHCOOther important participants:Mahadhan (DFPCL), Singham Bio Crop Care Pvt. Ltd., Bohra Industries Ltd., Asian Fertilizers, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., Indra Industries Ltd., and Bhoomi Phosphate.Strategies of Key PlayersCapacity expansion: Setting up new SSP plants and upgrading technology.Distribution enhancement: Building rural dealer networks and collaborating with cooperatives.Farmer outreach programs: Awareness campaigns on balanced fertilization and digital advisory platforms.Product diversification: Offering micronutrient-enriched SSP variants.Challenges Facing the MarketCompetition from DAP: Despite being costlier, DAP remains more popular among farmers due to higher phosphorus content.Awareness gaps: Many farmers lack knowledge of sulfur deficiency management, reducing SSP uptake potential.Supply chain bottlenecks: Uneven distribution across states can create accessibility challenges.Future Market OutlookBy 2035, SSP is expected to maintain its status as a farmer-preferred, affordable phosphorus fertilizer in India. Growth will be propelled by:Increasing adoption in oilseed and pulse belts due to dual nutrient supply.Greater government policy push toward balanced fertilization.Technological improvements in SSP production lowering costs further.Export potential to neighboring regions (South Asia, Africa).While DAP and complex fertilizers will remain strong competitors, SSP’s price advantage, dual-nutrient value, and government backing will ensure steady growth.The India SSP market is poised for sustained growth, projected to nearly double in size by 2035. Supported by government subsidies, strong agronomic relevance for pulses and oilseeds, and widespread adoption among small and marginal farmers, SSP continues to play a vital role in India’s fertilizer ecosystem.With Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan as leading consumption states, and SSP powder as the most adopted form, the market is expected to see further consolidation and innovation.Key industry players are focusing on capacity expansion, farmer engagement, and enriched SSP variants to maintain competitiveness. Meanwhile, policy alignment under Atmanirbhar Bharat and subsidy frameworks will further secure SSP’s place as an affordable, accessible, and reliable fertilizer for India’s agricultural future.Ultimately, SSP will remain central to India’s food security strategy, driving productivity in oilseeds, pulses, and cereals while ensuring soil health and balanced nutrient management.Access More Trending Exclusive Reports by Transparency Market Research:Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyhydroxyalkanoate-market.html Metal Powder Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/metal-powder-market.html Liquid Alloys Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/liquid-alloys-market.html Oleogels Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oleogels-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. 