pCloudy and i-exceed Unite to Elevate Digital Banking Experiences in the Middle East, South East Asia, and India
DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pivotal move aimed at redefining digital banking landscapes in the Middle East, South East Asia, and India, pCloudy, a global leader in cloud-based testing solutions, and i-exceed, a recognized frontrunner in fintech solutions, have forged a strategic partnership. This collaboration seeks to empower financial institutions in these regions with a comprehensive app-testing solution, paving the way for seamless and enriched digital experiences for customers.
As digital banking continues to witness exponential growth, the necessity for flawless, secure, and user-friendly applications is more pressing than ever. Through this partnership, financial institutions in these key markets will be equipped with access to run tests on multiple combinations of real devices, browsers, and operating systems thereby refining and streamlining their digital interfaces, ensuring an intuitive and seamless user experience for their customers.
This strategic collaboration brings together the strengths of i-exceed's Appzillon Digital Banking Platform and pCloudy's extensive continuous testing cloud. i-exceed, renowned for its resilient MACH architecture and popular low code platform, partners with pCloudy which offers access to over 5000+ real device and browser combinations for app testing. This partnership aims to streamline the adoption of new digital trends, equipping banks to stay ahead of the curve and continually enhance the customer banking experience.
“By uniting pCloudy's prowess in continuous testing, advanced automation, and real-time test analytics with i-exceed’s extensive experience in powering digital initiatives for leading banks and financial institutions, we are setting a new benchmark in the fintech space,” said Avinash Tiwari, Co-Founder, at pCloudy. “Our collaborative endeavor guarantees thorough testing across a diverse range of real devices, encompassing iOS, Android, and Huawei platforms. Our customers will greatly appreciate the meticulous execution of both manual and automated tests on real devices and web browsers on pCloudy” said K Sriram Kumar, SVP, Technology, Quality & Cloud Practices, at i-exceed.
Together, pCloudy and i-exceed are on a mission to shape a new future in quality online banking, blending new ideas with top-quality solutions to ensure a safe, smooth, and enjoyable digital journey for customers in the Middle East, South East Asia, and India.
About pCloudy:
pCloudy is a cloud-based testing platform that offers a diverse range of over 5000+ real device and browser combinations for testing mobile and web applications. Core capabilities of pCloudy include Continuous Testing, DevOps, Advanced Automation, AI-based Visual testing, Robotic Process Automation, Real-time Test Analytics, and much more. With integration with popular testing frameworks and tools, and round-the-clock premium support from product specialists, pCloudy is trusted by 300K+ registered users, including small and medium businesses to large enterprises. Learn more at www.pcloudy.com
About i-exceed:
i-exceed Technology Solutions is a fintech company that powers the digital initiatives of the world’s leading banks and financial institutions. Appzillon, the flagship offering from i-exceed, consists of Appzillon Digital Banking Platform and Appzillon Digital Banking. The platform, based on MACH architecture, helps banks and financial institutions quickly address new trends while being future-ready at the same time. Appzillon Digital Banking is a suite of omnichannel solutions that offer differentiated banking experiences for a bank’s customers (retail, SME, corporate) and staff. More than 110 financial institutions and over 80 million of their customers worldwide use Appzillon for their digital banking offerings. Learn more at i-exceed.com
