RED: Fate and Time Inseparable…A Promise Volume One and Two Light Novel Series in Japan's RED Version 2.0
日本のREDバージョン2.0 Volume One and Two to be Released in 2024年SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- via マフィップ Is pleased to announce the anticipated release of RED: Fate and Time Inseparable…A Promise Volume One and Two in 日本のREDバージョン2.0 format in addition to the English 米国 version.
In Spring of April 2023 マフィップ requested an informal interview with Japan's top powerhouse/entertainment company.
With so many competitive upcoming titles line up in the editorial department and a long waiting period, マフィップ officially received notification from the company's International Business Division International Media Business Department to consider the company's formal proposal presentation. マフィップ formal proposal to include license in audiobook, manga, anime, and film adaptation from the light novel franchise brand series. Upon completion of due diligence, マフィップ light novel series to join the ranks in Japan's competitive publication and anime industry as the firm expect 日本のREDバージョン2.0 publication to be released in 2024年.
日本のInternational Business Division International Media Business Department promotion and details to be reveal in the next several press releases.
Enthusiastic readers and authors looking for non-biased reviews and summaries of great book selections, マフィップ highly recommend visiting United Kingdom base Kronos Publishing subsidiary Bookviralreviews.com. Not only the site offers many great titles and critical assessment in all book genres, BookViral also offer Author's title summaries in audio format. Based on patrons' feedback, BookViral reviews is unmatched with integrity and マフィップ looks forward on the organization's next upcoming volume with Bookviralreviews.com
RED light novel summary can be viewed in text and audio format at https://bookviralreviews.com/book-reviews/spiritual-literature-fiction. Future release of RED: Fate and Time Inseparable...A Promise Volume Two Book 2 review and narrative by Stephan J. Myers to be released in 2024年.
RED is a Symbolic Spiritual Literature & Fiction Romantic Family Drama Light Novel Series. Also known as the "Gay Rabbit" series in social media, Volume Two Book 2 is considered controversial based on Eastern and Western cultural acceptance.
"マフィップ is excited to showcase and collaborate RED: Fate and Time Inseparable...A promise franchise series with future licensing and partnership in Asia and across the globe. The company and its partnership look forward in presenting 日本のREDバージョン2.0 as well as the upcoming audiobook of the franchise series. For more in-depth previews and future promo teasers of this beloved light novel series, visit https://www.mafip.org." stated Director Uzma K. of マフィップ日本事業部
Additional joint Japan business venture updates will be made available in future global press release as details acceptable to マフィップ and its affiliates.
About Kronos Publishing
The organization is in the business of artistic creation, book publishing and through their subsidiary BookViral Reviews from humble beginnings in 2002 as a book review club BookViral has grown to become the first choice in book reviews for authors around the world and one of the biggest book review sites on the web. BookViral reaches millions of potential readers through best practice SEO and a trusted social media presence ensuring readers get unbiased, critical recommendations they can trust.
BookViral also offers a full suite of author services, including, book editing services for unpublished and self-published authors, website design and bespoke SEO that help authors get discovered by more potential readers as well as industry influencers, such as publishers, agents and film executives. http://www.bookviralreviews.com
About マフィップ
A privately held international management organization engaging in blogs, co-producing upcoming Japanese franchise brand manga, anime, music, and live action film through translation of light novel series as well as partnership with innovated technology, publication and entertainment companies. All other trademarks and music are the property of their respective owners. RED art, images, characters & stories are owned and copyrighted through RED ©2023 陳 順 元 & 陳 元 天 使. All Rights Reserved. https://www.mafip.org
アレックス C. チェン
マフィップ
red@mafip.org
RED: 運命と時間 切っても切れない... 約束 Faith vs Fate Light Novel Series💞