マフィップ Announces Leadership Appointments to Expand 日本のREDバージョン2.0 RED: Fate and Time Inseparable...A Promise Globally
マフィップ Board of Directors Select New Leadership Appointments to Debut 日本のREDバージョン2.0SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Via マフィップ board of directors officially welcomes new CEO Aleks Chen and Uzma K. as Director of マフィップ 日本事業部. Director Uzma K. is to procure 日本のREDバージョン2.0 licensing collaboration and to expand 日本 partnership ventures across Asia that includes South Korea, China, and other countries.
Director Uzma K. between years end and spring of 2024 to move forward in negotiation with several anime studios and public companies, includes company names such as A-1 Pictures a Subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan in co-producing an anime short adaptation of the beloved light novel series; RED: Fate and Time Inseparable…A Promise after the closing terms of 日本のREDバージョン2.0 publication of this year 2023.
With amazing book titles and audio-book trend, visit United Kingdom based www.bookviralreviews.com a subsidiary of Kronos Publishing on non-biased reviews of many great title selections for enthusiastic book readers and audio-book listeners. Kronos Publishing to continue narration of the anticipated release of RED Audio-Book 2 Volume Two Book 2 in 2024. RED United Kingdom Audio-Book 1 to be released together with the debut of 日本のREDバージョン2.0 later this year. https://bookviralreviews.com/book-reviews/spiritual-literature-fiction/ includes audio-book review.
If you like entertainment, please support authors and musicians that you enjoy reading and listening to. The artists and entertainers are here to relax your mind, your heart, and your ears with beautiful imagination to escape reality.
マフィップ light novel series RED Volume One Book 1, upcoming audiobooks, and music (advertised for its artist / musicians) can be purchased at 楽天Kobo (Rakuten.co.jp), Yes24.com, Goodreads.com, and worldwide online retailers & distributors.
For the latest rumors and news with the company's beloved new franchise brand series, visit マフィップ official website at https://www.mafip.org
In closing the company would like to take this moment publicly with great appreciation to thank all the RED Member fans and the support in the Plush Bunny Operation aka Gay Rabbit Romantic Fairytale to become a reality worldwide. And with respect to one of the company’s RED Member’s slogans, マフィップ wish to express the company’s favorite RED Member utise’s quote to the worldwide audience, “Read RED Hear Here!”
DISCLAIMER: RED Volume Two Book 2 is considered very controversial based on world society beliefs and opinions. To each their own. Mature +17
Additional joint Japan business venture updates will be made available in future global press release as details acceptable to マフィップ and its affiliates.
About Kronos Publishing
The organization is in the business of artistic creation, book publishing and through their subsidiary BookViral Reviews from humble beginnings in 2002 as a book review club BookViral has grown to become the first choice in book reviews for authors around the world and one of the biggest book review sites on the web. BookViral reaches millions of potential readers through best practice SEO and a trusted social media presence ensuring readers get unbiased, critical recommendations they can trust.
BookViral also offers a full suite of author services, including, book editing services for unpublished and self-published authors, website design and bespoke SEO that help authors get discovered by more potential readers as well as industry influencers, such as publishers, agents and film executives. http://www.bookviralreviews.com
マフィップ is a new emerging privately held international management organization engaging and co-producing upcoming Japanese franchise brand manga, anime, music, and live action film through translation of light novel series. This organization is here to entertain the audience worldwide as well partnering with innovative technologies, publication and entertainment companies. All other trademarks and music are the property of their respective owners. RED art, images, characters & stories are owned and copyrighted through RED ©2023 陳 順 元 & 陳 元 天 使. All Rights Reserved. https://www.mafip.org
アレックス C. チェン
マフィップ
