Cigniti Technologies Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Quality Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cigniti Technologies, the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, has been recognized as a Leader in the Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 from Everest Group. This recognition marks a significant shift for Cigniti, which was previously positioned as a "Major Contender" for the past two years.
The report by Everest Group cites that in today’s dynamic business landscape, the enterprise technology landscape is rapidly evolving, and software products are taking center stage. The need for faster time-to-market has become imperative, driving frequent releases and the adoption of both shift-left and shift-right approaches. Quality Engineering (QE) now holds heightened importance as expectations for superior products soar. Providers are channeling investments into innovation and enhanced capabilities to support enterprises in their journey toward quality transformation. With such objectives, enterprises are looking to partner with providers that can understand their QE goals and suggest solutions that fit within their complex technology ecosystem and processes.
"As enterprises increase their technology investments to revolutionize their conventional business models, the expectations from the quality function have grown exponentially. To ensure business and technology success, enterprises now realize the need to embed best-fit quality engineering solutions that can serve its complex technology architecture as well as development processes. Consequently, enterprises are actively partnering with specialist quality engineering providers. These providers play a vital role in propelling innovation with their laser-sharp focus in the quality engineering space, guiding their enterprise clients through a transformative journey toward becoming a quality-first organization," said Alisha Mittal, Vice President, Everest Group."Cigniti emerges as a Leader in Everest Group's Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, owing to its a comprehensive solution portfolio in the QE services space, which is further fortified by their ongoing investments in in-house solutions such as BlueSwan and their robust partnership network."
Commenting on this milestone, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO & Director of Cigniti Technologies Inc, stated, "We are elated to be recognized again as a Quality Engineering Leader by a global analyst. It is an affirmation of our relentless pursuit of excellence in Quality Engineering. This recognition is a testament and a reflection of Cignitians worldwide who are putting their best foot forward to ensure our clients leverage the power of software quality to win the digital landscape. In today’s contemporary business landscape, the role of Quality Engineering has shifted from being a typical service offering to embracing a Business Assurance mindset.”
“This fundamental shift has empowered us to test performance and to ensure it for businesses actively. Cigniti is committed to maintaining its leadership position in the Quality Engineering space by consistently exceeding client expectations and pushing the boundaries of innovation,” Srikanth added.
Cigniti's Chief Marketing Officer, Sairam Vedam, stated, "Being positioned as a 'Leader' in the PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a reflection of the consistent ascent of Cigniti over the years to a stage where we are becoming a champion of quality first approaches to help accelerate the digital business outcomes of our clients the world over. We believe that in a software-led world that increasingly results in global businesses being digitally reimagined, deep-rooted quality engineering expertise is a must for clients to leap ahead. By being at the forefront of AI and IP-led innovation through our platform, BlueSwan, we are transcending innovation and value creation frontiers.”
“Automation, Acceleration, and Assurance are the three pillars of our commitment to ensure frictionless, impeccable digital customer experiences to help our customers truly become market leaders. We are truly honored with this recognition,” Sai said.
Access the full report at: https://www.cigniti.com/analyst-recognitions/everest-qe-peak-matrix-2023/
About Cigniti Technologies:
Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company. 4200+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 25 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP & platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading Digital Assurance and AI-led Digital Engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, South Africa, Czech Republic, Singapore, and Costa Rica. To know more about Cigniti, visit: www.cigniti.com
Veronica Welch
The report by Everest Group cites that in today’s dynamic business landscape, the enterprise technology landscape is rapidly evolving, and software products are taking center stage. The need for faster time-to-market has become imperative, driving frequent releases and the adoption of both shift-left and shift-right approaches. Quality Engineering (QE) now holds heightened importance as expectations for superior products soar. Providers are channeling investments into innovation and enhanced capabilities to support enterprises in their journey toward quality transformation. With such objectives, enterprises are looking to partner with providers that can understand their QE goals and suggest solutions that fit within their complex technology ecosystem and processes.
"As enterprises increase their technology investments to revolutionize their conventional business models, the expectations from the quality function have grown exponentially. To ensure business and technology success, enterprises now realize the need to embed best-fit quality engineering solutions that can serve its complex technology architecture as well as development processes. Consequently, enterprises are actively partnering with specialist quality engineering providers. These providers play a vital role in propelling innovation with their laser-sharp focus in the quality engineering space, guiding their enterprise clients through a transformative journey toward becoming a quality-first organization," said Alisha Mittal, Vice President, Everest Group."Cigniti emerges as a Leader in Everest Group's Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, owing to its a comprehensive solution portfolio in the QE services space, which is further fortified by their ongoing investments in in-house solutions such as BlueSwan and their robust partnership network."
Commenting on this milestone, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO & Director of Cigniti Technologies Inc, stated, "We are elated to be recognized again as a Quality Engineering Leader by a global analyst. It is an affirmation of our relentless pursuit of excellence in Quality Engineering. This recognition is a testament and a reflection of Cignitians worldwide who are putting their best foot forward to ensure our clients leverage the power of software quality to win the digital landscape. In today’s contemporary business landscape, the role of Quality Engineering has shifted from being a typical service offering to embracing a Business Assurance mindset.”
“This fundamental shift has empowered us to test performance and to ensure it for businesses actively. Cigniti is committed to maintaining its leadership position in the Quality Engineering space by consistently exceeding client expectations and pushing the boundaries of innovation,” Srikanth added.
Cigniti's Chief Marketing Officer, Sairam Vedam, stated, "Being positioned as a 'Leader' in the PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a reflection of the consistent ascent of Cigniti over the years to a stage where we are becoming a champion of quality first approaches to help accelerate the digital business outcomes of our clients the world over. We believe that in a software-led world that increasingly results in global businesses being digitally reimagined, deep-rooted quality engineering expertise is a must for clients to leap ahead. By being at the forefront of AI and IP-led innovation through our platform, BlueSwan, we are transcending innovation and value creation frontiers.”
“Automation, Acceleration, and Assurance are the three pillars of our commitment to ensure frictionless, impeccable digital customer experiences to help our customers truly become market leaders. We are truly honored with this recognition,” Sai said.
Access the full report at: https://www.cigniti.com/analyst-recognitions/everest-qe-peak-matrix-2023/
About Cigniti Technologies:
Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company. 4200+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 25 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP & platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading Digital Assurance and AI-led Digital Engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, South Africa, Czech Republic, Singapore, and Costa Rica. To know more about Cigniti, visit: www.cigniti.com
Veronica Welch
VEW Media
+1 508-643-8000
ronnie@vewpr.com