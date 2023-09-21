Meet MAYA: The AI Evolution of ChatGPT for Real Estate, Powering a New Era of The Eklund | Gomes Team and Website
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eklund | Gomes Team (EG) at Douglas Elliman is excited to introduce the world to MAYA, an advanced AI real estate personality that is an evolution of ChatGPT, as a key component of their enhanced website experience at www.eklundgomes.com. MAYA leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities to revolutionize the way clients search for homes and interact with their new million-dollar website. Fredrik Eklund, star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing NY and LA franchises, left the world of reality TV to focus entirely on building out new AI technologies, like MAYA, to disrupt the industry, along with his partners John Gomes and Julia Spillman. Purlin, a Silicon Beach, CA-based provider of an AI-powered real estate technology platform that helped bring MAYA to life, received an investment from New Valley Ventures, an investment vehicle managed by Douglas Elliman Inc. along with Fredrik Eklund and Julia Spillman-Gover, of The Eklund | Gomes Team as investors in the business.
“I’m excited to bring our baby Maya out into the world: she works around the clock, never sleeps, is helpful and friendly, makes real estate buying and selling fun, never forgets anything, and at the same time learns every time anyone is talking to her. Simply put, she is the new star of real estate.”
- FREDRIK EKLUND, Co-Creator of MAYA
“It’s hard to deny the impact that AI has had on our society in just the past few months alone; it’s affecting everything, including the real estate industry, which has been starving for technological advancement for some time now. Prop tech is the new buzzword in our industry, and at EG we like to see ourselves as early adopters who are moving our industry forward.”
- JOHN GOMES, Co-Creator of MAYA
KEY FEATURES and FUNCTIONALITY of MAYA:
- Rich Listing Information: MAYA utilizes advanced computer vision models to extract listing features, descriptions, and amenities directly from listing photos. This innovative approach enhances data points such as architectural style, level of renovation, and modern versus classic design. The unique advantage of MAYA's AI over competitors significantly improves the overall SEO value of listing pages and offers clients a more comprehensive understanding of properties.
- MAYA's learning accelerates through active usage. As people engage with MAYA, they contribute to her expanding knowledge base, propelling her into the realm of revolutionary technology.
- Intelligent Similarity Matching: Through proprietary computer vision models, MAYA identifies unique features in listing photos, such as fountains in the garden or distinctive bathtub designs, and finds similar listings based on these characteristics. This advanced similarity matching enables clients to discover properties that align with their preferences more effectively.
- MAYA is 18 months in development with several more versions coming, including audio and spatial imagery (Vision Pro).
- Intelligent Cropping: MAYA is trained to focus on the most relevant areas of real estate photos, ensuring that the displayed visuals highlight the key aspects of the property.
- Leveraging advanced deep learning algorithms and natural language processing, MAYA has developed a highly intelligent and intuitive AI interface that caters to clients' individual needs.
VOICE STYLE and CONVERSATIONAL TONE:
- MAYA's voice style and tone are carefully aligned with the brand image of EG, providing a professional and personalized conversational experience for clients.
- MAYA delivers an unparalleled experience in real-time conversations. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, MAYA ensures faster and more conversational listing searches for their clients.
REAL-TIME DATA COLLECTION AND ANALYTICS:
- MAYA collects real-time data during client interactions, enabling EG to gain valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences.
- This data-driven approach enhances the overall user experience and helps EG tailor their services more effectively.
AI-POWERED REAL ESTATE ASSISTANCE:
- MAYA acts as a knowledgeable guide, answering thousands of queries about listing features, neighborhoods, nearby amenities, mortgages, and basic real estate processes.
- With its scalable and continually improving AI training infrastructure, MAYA assists clients in searching for listings faster and more conversationally.
- Buying real estate is a stressful experience, and MAYA was developed to make it fun and personalized, holding the clients’ hand (almost) throughout the process.
- MAYA works day and night and never sleeps. She handles all questions and searches when all of 13 Eklund|Gomes’ offices are closed for the day.
- Everyone has access to MAYA, not just Eklund|Gomes valued clients. The EG team is giving access to MAYA to its competitors for free to ensure that everyone has an exceptional experience when buying real estate.
PURLIN COLLABORATION:
- EG's collaboration with Purlin, a leader in artificial intelligence, allows for the utilization of state-of-the-art AI and machine learning advancements. Deep learning algorithms and natural language processing techniques power MAYA's highly intelligent interface.
- Purlin has created unique, first-party data points that help improve the search experience of the user, the value of the listing page to the user (more information about the listing at the user’s fingertips), and the overall SEO value of the listing page.
- The microservices architecture implemented in the development of "EGPT" (EG's Proprietary Technology) ensures flexibility, scalability, and reliability. Updates and new features can be seamlessly integrated to keep this sophisticated technology up-to-date with industry trends.
- Through a curated neural network trained on first-party data, the MAYA technology continuously learns from past interactions, providing accurate and personalized insights to clients.
- Purlin, a Silicon Beach, CA-based provider of an AI-powered real estate technology platform, received an investment from New Valley Ventures, an investment vehicle managed by Douglas Elliman Inc with Fredrik Eklund and Julia Spillman-Gover, of The Eklund | Gomes Team as investors in the business.
The integration of MAYA into the EG website signifies a significant leap forward in real estate AI, delivering a dynamic and engaging experience for clients. EG remains committed to leveraging the latest technologies and data analytics to provide exceptional service and cater to individual client needs.
For more information on The Eklund | Gomes Team and MAYA, please visit:
https://eklundgomes.com
ABOUT THE EKLUND | GOMES TEAM:
Celebrity and luxury-driven, The Eklund|Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman is the first and only nationwide super team with a network in New York, California, Texas, and Florida real estate. Founded by John Gomes and Fredrik Eklund, star of Bravo’s Emmy-nominated Million Dollar Listing New York and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, the Team has sold over $15 Billion of residential real estate over the last decade. 2022 marks the second consecutive year with over $4 billion in transactions for The Eklund|Gomes Team. They have successfully sold 100+ new developments across the country, setting countless record sales and earning them the moniker “The King and Queens of New Development”. Consistently ranked on industry hot lists, including The Hollywood Reporter Power Brokers and Variety’s Real Estate Elite, Eklund | Gomes continues to sit at the top, bringing in $4.5 billion in sales in 2021 alone. In 2022, they notched one of the priciest sales of the year for New York at 432 Park Ave., for $70.5 million. Recently, the team was honored with the 2021 Icon Award by Douglas Elliman for their illustrious career and has amassed over 2 million followers on social media. With 92 agents in 5 states and 13 offices, there is no real estate team with more reach, exposure, or influence.
ABOUT DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC.:
Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.
ABOUT PURLIN:
Purlin designs creates, and provides advanced AI solutions for the real estate market. Major brokerages, agencies, lenders, and other companies involved in real estate transactions can use Purlin's AI platform to expand their businesses and create superior client experiences.
Alexander Ali
Alexander Ali
The SOCIETY Group
+1 310-991-6368
aa@societygrouppr.com