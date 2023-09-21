Open Education Global 2023 Conference to take place in Edmonton, Amiskwacîwâskahikan, Alberta, Canada
Open Education Global 2023 Conference (OEGlobal23) will take place in Edmonton (Canada) from October 16-18 announces Open Education Global and NorQuest College.
Open Education means that more individuals, everywhere have access to the transformative power of high-quality education content.”CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Education Global and NorQuest College are excited to announce that the Open Education Global 2023 Conference (#OEGlobal23) will take place at the Edmonton Convention Centre in Edmonton, Amiskwacîwâskahikan, Canada, from the 16th to the 18th of October 2023. NorQuest College and Open Education Global are organizing this year’s conference themed “Building a Sustainable World through Open Education”.
The OEGlobal Conference is the preeminent annual gathering of educators, practitioners, students, advocates, and policymakers devoted to building and sustaining Open Education through developing, using, and applying open resources and practices. Every year, conference attendees share their innovative approaches and ideas, build networks, and create opportunities at a global scale. The OEGlobal Conference is an opportunity to learn, collaborate, and strategize to support the critically important work of those open practitioners, support the implementation of the UNESCO OER Recommendation, and help attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
This year, the conference celebrates the richness and wisdom of Indigenous knowledge while embracing the principles of open education and advocating for sustainability in every facet of life. Conference attendees will have an opportunity to participate in an array of learning activities, ranging from conventional presentations to immersive learning labs and captivating dance performances. The conference program features nearly 200 sessions.
Darrion Letendre and Robert Lawson, the Conference Program Co-Chairs, have created a conference vision that is based on the concept of two-eyed seeing, which is “learning to see from one eye with the strengths of Indigenous knowledges and ways of knowing, and from the other eye with the strengths of Western knowledges and ways of knowing … and learning to use both these eyes together, for the benefit of all” (ISSH 2023). By attempting to walk in both Indigenous and Western worlds, we may discover revolutionary ways to usher in a brighter and more sustainable future through openness, inclusion, and connection.
“Open Education means that more individuals everywhere have access to the transformative power of high-quality education content,” says Patti Hergott, Conference Sponsor and Dean of Research & Academic Innovation at NorQuest College. “NorQuest College has embraced open education because it is key to enhancing accessibility and inclusion. We are so excited to welcome attendees from around the world to Edmonton to connect and embrace education as an essential, shared, and collaborative social good.”
OEGlobal23 will be a carbon-neutral event. We are making conscious choices to keep our emissions low and working with Explore Edmonton and Ostrom Climate Solutions, Canada’s leading carbon management solutions provider, to measure our event’s total greenhouse gas emissions. We will offset the emissions from the event, such as heating, cooling, and food served, and from all participants’ travel and hotel stays. We will contribute to projects that prevent the equivalent amount of emissions elsewhere. We are proud to take action against climate change.
“We are excited about our partnership with NorQuest College to co-organize the OEGlobal23 conference. NorQuest’s transformative approach to education is a key driver behind our partnership. We are inspired by the work of open education practitioners worldwide who will share their initiatives and ideas to transform education and address pressing societal challenges through Open Education. We look forward to discussions and learning opportunities about intersections between open education and Indigenous knowledge systems, strategies to mainstream Open Education Practices worldwide, and the role of open education in attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With attendees from over 30 countries, the conference will be a truly international gathering”, said Igor Lesko and Marcela Morales (OEGlobal Co-Executive Directors).
We are grateful to our conference partners and sponsors for their support.
