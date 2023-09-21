NGS Made Effortless: Introducing MIRO CANVAS from INTEGRA Biosciences
CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTEGRA Biosciences is excited to announce the launch of MIRO CANVAS, a compact digital microfluidics platform for fully automated next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation. The revolutionary system drastically simplifies NGS workflows for more walk-away time and higher lab productivity, accelerating genomics discoveries.
NGS has made it possible to sequence entire genomes at a fraction of the cost and time of earlier sequencing methods. However, sample and library preparation for NGS workflows still remain a challenge, as they are notoriously complex, time consuming and error prone when performed manually.
MIRO CANVAS was developed to meet the growing need for fully automated NGS sample preparation with verified protocols for short- and long-read sequencing applications to ensure accuracy, precision and reliability for high quality results. The microfluidics system uses gentle sample handling to maintain the integrity of high molecular weight DNA and minimizes reagent usage for long-read sequencing library preparation. MIRO CANVAS can also automate exome and other hybrid capture protocols, one of the most laborious protocols in NGS sample preparation.
The intuitive platform requires only 15 minutes of hands-on time per run, freeing up researchers to work on other vital tasks in the lab. It also offers fast, on-demand preparation of samples, so clinical specimens can be processed straight away upon receipt – without the need for batching – streamlining genomics workflows.
“The addition of the MIRO CANVAS system to our portfolio represents a significant milestone for INTEGRA,” said Urs Hartmann, CEO of INTEGRA Biosciences. “The innovative microfluidics platform streamlines NGS workflows and will open up completely new application areas for researchers, helping to advance scientific discoveries in the field of genomics.”
Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more.
About INTEGRA Biosciences
INTEGRA Biosciences (https://www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.
Emily Armiger-Welch
kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
ideas@kdm-communications.com