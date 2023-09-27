Softbuilder Announces Updates to AbstraLinx on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Softbuilder’s customers can now benefit from effortless Salesforce metadata management powered by generative AIPARIS, FRANCE, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softbuilder today announced it has updated AbstraLinx: Leading Salesforce Metadata Management Solution on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers with new opportunities to unlock productivity and efficiency with generative AI. AbstraLinx’s new generative AI feature enables customers to automatically populate objects, fields, and relationships to existing Entity-Relationship Diagrams (ERDs) from user stories or natural language requirements.
Softbuilder is also integrating an advanced metadata query assistant, powered by the ChatGPT API, enabling users to interact with their data models using natural language. These generative AI capabilities extend to auto-generating descriptions for various elements, such as triggers, validation rules, and Apex classes.
AbstraLinx: Leading Salesforce Metadata Management Solution
AbstraLinx provides architects, administrators, developers, and business analysts with an easy-to-use and powerful tool for accessing, extracting, exploring, understanding, and documenting Salesforce metadata. It also effortlessly enables the creation of detailed Entity-Relationship Diagrams (ERDs). Data architects can use AbstraLinx to create data dictionaries and integrate Salesforce metadata into data glossaries, catalogs, and more.
● “We're excited to bring these advanced generative AI features to AbstraLinx," said M. Tadlaoui, CEO and Co-Founder of Softbuilder. "Our goal is to enhance the overall user experience by leveraging AI to simplify complex tasks, provide valuable insights, and increase productivity. This integration expands the capabilities of AbstraLinx, providing users with valuable insights and data-driven decision-making support."
● “AbstraLinx is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for customers by providing scalable metadata management solutions that help customers increase efficiency and productivity,” said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President of and General Manager, Platform. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 millions customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
About Softbuilder
Softbuilder is a French software development company focused on the creation of innovative database and salesforce tools. The Softbuilder R&D team is made up of passionate Salesforce and database specialists with more than 25 years of experience in software design, development, and maintenance.
Softbuilder products are used by companies ranging from small businesses to large global organizations (including Fortune 500 businesses).
