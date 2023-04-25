Softbuilder Launches ERBuilder v7.0, the First Data Modeling Tool with Generative AI Features

PARIS, FRANCE, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Softbuilder, a leading provider of database tools, has announced the launch of ERBuilder v7. 0, the latest version of their popular data modeling tool. This release marks a significant milestone for Softbuilder, as it is the first Generative AI-powered data modeling tool. ERBuilder v7.0 introduces generative AI features to enable users to automatically generate entity-relationship diagrams (ERDs) from data model descriptions, user stories, or requirements inputs.
One of the key benefits of this release is its ability to update existing data models by auto-generating tables and relationships from natural language inputs. This new functionality allows users to easily update their data models with new information, without the need for manual input or modification.
This version also introduces AI-powered description generation for Procedures, Views, and Triggers, allowing users to quickly and easily generate descriptions for these important elements of their data models.
Furthermore, ERBuilder incorporates a robust function that empowers users to generate web-based CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) pages directly from their data models. ERBuilder's remarkable capabilities enable users to effortlessly convert natural language inputs into a data model and then seamlessly transform that model into a fully operational CRUD interface.
Comments on the News
"We are excited to announce the launch of ERBuilder v7.0, which represents a major leap forward in the world of data modeling" said Mohammed Tadlaoui, CEO and Co-Founder of Softbuilder.
"Our new generative AI features will allow users to create more accurate and efficient data models in less time, while also reducing the risk of human error. We believe that ERBuilder v7.0 will be a game-changer for businesses of all sizes and industries. Furthermore, we are already hard at work developing even more exciting features for our next release, which we plan to announce in the coming weeks."
ERBuilder v7.0 is available now for download from the Softbuilder website.
About Softbuilder
Softbuilder is a French software development company focused on the creation of innovative database and Salesforce tools. The Softbuilder R&D team is made up of passionate Salesforce and database specialists with more than 25 years of experience in software design, development, and maintenance.
Softbuilder products are used by companies ranging from small businesses to large global organizations, including Fortune 500 businesses.
