THE KEEP WALKING: AFRICA TOP 30 LIST RETURNS

Second edition of prestigious list celebrates African creatives who are boldly pushing culture forward across the continent & abroadJOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnnie Walker™ and Trace have partnered once more in the second edition of the prestigious culture initiative, KEEP WALKING: AFRICA TOP 30, a definitive list recognising next-generation cultural shapeshifters from across the African continent.
The List identifies and celebrates 30 next gen African cultural pioneers and visionaries who are boldly pushing culture forward and making impact on the continent’s creative economy across music, film, media, fashion, and art.
Calls to entry are now open and members of the public are also encouraged to nominate cultural shapeshifters who they believe have given impetus to culture, both across Africa and abroad this year.
Last year’s alumni include many African shapeshifters who have gone on to achieve greatness across the continent and beyond, including South African DJ Desiree, Nigerian artist, Ruger, and producer Tempoe, Ghanaian photographer Prince Giyasi, Angolan actors Eliane Silva and Silvio Nascimento, Mozambiquan fashion designer & stylist, Luxury Recycle, and visual artists, Fanuel Leul, from Ethiopia and Obou Gbais from the Ivory Coast.
“Last year’s inaugural Keep Walking: Africa Top 30 was a huge success and Trace is delighted to again be partnering with Johnnie Walker™ in the second edition of this important awards platform. This year African culture continues to surprise, inspire, and reach global momentum and the 2023 list will again be a true reflection of the best next generation of cultural innovators from across the continent.,” says Valentine Gaudin-Muteba, Trace Managing Director, Southern Africa.
With African entertainment revenue expected to reach US$104.60M in 2027, according to Statista, it is expected that more creators will be able to find more resources to nurture their creativity, with the result that cultural barriers will continue to be pushed as will growing global exposure to the depth of the continent’s rich culture.
“Since being nominated to the Africa Top 30 list 2022, the last 6 months have been surreal,” says Mozambiquan recording artist, De Hermes. “I have had a number one hit single, toured the country, made connections, and collaborated with the most incredible artists. I have had so many projects launched and in the pipeline which I doubt would come to fruition without me having received the recognition the accolade gave me.”
Committed to a spirit of progress and moving forward for over 200 years – and today working with some of the world’s top artists - Johnnie Walker™ celebrates stories of creative energy, determination and pushing boundaries. This legacy continues with the KEEP WALKING: AFRICA TOP 30 platform in which Johnnie Walker™ and Trace have worked with top talent managers and industry leaders across the continent, along with public nominations, to identify a definitive list of pan-African cultural shape shifters.
“After the extraordinary success of the first instalment of KEEP WALKING: AFRICA TOP 30, we are excited to again bring the List back for a second annual edition. All the artists and cultural visionaries celebrated in the first List have gone on to do extraordinary things across culture on the continent, with many making waves internationally too,” says Adrian De Wet, Johnnie Walker Marketing Manager, Partner & Emerging Markets.
“In the spirit of our founder, John Walker, who had to innovate the status quo of how Whisky was blended, packaged and delivered to the world and which revolutionized the Whisky world forever, we applaud and want to celebrate those who tread their own paths and leave big steps in their wake.”
