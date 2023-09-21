PRESS RELEASE: Empowering Samoa’s future climate leaders

Apia, SAMOA – Students across the Pacific are one of the most impacted groups when it comes to climate change. They also represent the future of a region that is leading the way on climate action.

This is why Australia’s High Commissioner, Her Excellency Emily Luck, was pleased to present new resources to Aeau Christopher Hazelman, Chief Executive Officer of Samoa’s Ministry of Education Sports and Culture, to support the ministry’s work in delivering critical knowledge in climate and disaster resilience in schools.

A series of five climate readers were developed for primary students that can be used in climate and disaster specific classes and for general reading activities. The books use engaging storytelling to explore a range of climate-related concepts including food and water security, health and hygiene, conservation, and community resilience.

The books feature illustrations that reflect local landscapes and environments as well as cultural and geographic distinctions, so that students can relate to what they are seeing around them. These books will support educators, including parents, encourage children to explore the issue of climate change and to talk to elders and local experts in their communities.

In addition to the primary school readers, two handbooks – Living with Hazards and Water for Life – provide information and exercises tailored for secondary school and Technical and Vocational Education and Training students in Samoa.

The Living with Hazards handbook presents essential disaster risk resilience concepts, including important gender equity and disability contexts. The Water for Life handbook features water as the unifying factor and a lens through which to look at Pacific Island life, culture, health, safety, the economy, and climate.

“These new resources are a valuable addition to our work in classrooms as they are relevant to the environment that are children are living in today. It is vital that are children have resources that show Pacific faces and settings that will enhance their interest to these important issues of climate change, natural hazards and the importance of water. We thank Australia for supporting our commitment to providing students with the tools they need to navigate a changing world,” said Aeau.

“The existential challenges of climate change know no borders and requires collective action. Building the knowledge and skills of our youth will be critical in ensuring a resilient future. We hope these resources enhance the delivery of knowledge in climate and disaster resilience in Samoa’s classrooms,” said Ms Luck.

