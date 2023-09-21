Hisense launches Smart Laundry Collection displaying efficiency, hygiene and smarter living
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading home appliances manufacturer Hisense is taking the strain out of wash days across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with the launch of its premium smart 5S series laundry collection inculcating the smart living with smarter technologies in your laundry.
The 5S laundry series is the pinnacle of Hisense’ laundry portfolio, packed with smart features including 19 present programs, making your laundry chores even easier. “Consumers today are technology driven. In order to cater to their demand of technology advanced appliances, it is the mission of Hisense to offer the consumers with products that will bring balance to their busy schedule. The new generation of Hisense 5S series will delight all enthusiasts who swear by innovation, perfect hygiene, and ease of living,” said Jason Ou, President Hisense Middle East & Africa.
The Hisense 5S laundry series includes smart washing and drying machines and combined models for washing and drying, whose characteristic feature is connectivity. The range features Connect Life application, that allows the user to manage the process of washing and drying much more comfortably and economically. It also is supportive of latest technologies such as auto dosing and high-temperature steaming.
The 5S Series Washer put a display of smart living, for instance, it automatically chooses the precise dosage of detergent and softener needed according to the weight of laundry in the drum, and its 1,000ml soapbox can hold up to 24 loads of detergent at a time. Also, the high-temperature steam released from the drum base to fully penetrate the clothes, which can eliminate 99.99 percent of Escherichia coli and staphylococcus aureus bacteria, the latter of which is the leading cause of skin and soft tissue infections.
Ou further added: “Quite simply, the 5S Series enables smarter living. It takes the load off laundry days. It’s smart washing for smart living and is in line with our commitment to bring the very latest technology to the MENA region, which is increasingly embracing the Hisense reputation for quality-led products.”
The 5S Series Dryer has a high-pressure sensor that can constantly and accurately monitor temperature and residual water rate, ensuring a more efficient spin. The dryer comes with an all-new ‘dry in less than half the time’ programme, saving users both time and energy. It can also detect laundry dryness. Providing the laundry is not taken out of the drum for 15 minutes, the drum stops heating and tumbling every five minutes to keep laundry moving which prevents wrinkling.
In the smaller machines under the 5S Series, the Washer and Dryer delivers a 2-in-1 solution in half the space. It features multiple fast-washing programmes to remove bacteria through drum and soapbox clean, while its Pure Jet function can wash away door stains.
Thanks to constant improvements in energy efficiency, all the benefits of a modern washer & dryer will use significantly less energy in this model, meaning lower electricity bills and environmental sustainability. The Hisense 5S Laundry series will be seen in Q4 2023 in the MENA region, available at the major retail outlets as well as leading ecommerce stores.
