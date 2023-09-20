Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 239,765 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 933 Printer's Number 1109

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - compliance of facilities and services in each veterans' home.

(b) Term of office and officers.--

(1) Each member of the councils appointed from the

General Assembly shall serve for the duration of that General

Assembly. [The eight] Except as provided under paragraph (2),

the thirteen members appointed by the Governor shall serve a

term of three [years, provided that the initial eight members

selected by the Governor shall serve as follows: three

members for one year, three members for two years and two

members for three years as designated by the Governor.]

years.

(2) The initial thirteen members selected by the

Governor on or after the effective date of this paragraph

shall serve as follows: four members for one year, four

members for two years and five members for three years as

designated by the Governor.

(3) Each council shall organize as soon as possible and

shall annually elect a president, vice president and

secretary from the voting members.

* * *

(d) Quorum and time of meetings.--[Six] Eight members of a

council shall constitute a quorum for the purpose of conducting

the business of the council. Each advisory council shall meet at

least quarterly and at other times at the call of the president.

Each advisory council shall conduct meetings in accordance with

65 Pa.C.S. Ch. 7 (relating to open meetings).

* * *

(f) Power and duty of advisory councils.--Each veterans'

home advisory council shall advise the Adjutant General as to

the resident care, management, operation and the [adequacy]

20230SB0933PN1109 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 933 Printer's Number 1109

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more