Senate Bill 933 Printer's Number 1109
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - compliance of facilities and services in each veterans' home.
(b) Term of office and officers.--
(1) Each member of the councils appointed from the
General Assembly shall serve for the duration of that General
Assembly. [The eight] Except as provided under paragraph (2),
the thirteen members appointed by the Governor shall serve a
term of three [years, provided that the initial eight members
selected by the Governor shall serve as follows: three
members for one year, three members for two years and two
members for three years as designated by the Governor.]
years.
(2) The initial thirteen members selected by the
Governor on or after the effective date of this paragraph
shall serve as follows: four members for one year, four
members for two years and five members for three years as
designated by the Governor.
(3) Each council shall organize as soon as possible and
shall annually elect a president, vice president and
secretary from the voting members.
* * *
(d) Quorum and time of meetings.--[Six] Eight members of a
council shall constitute a quorum for the purpose of conducting
the business of the council. Each advisory council shall meet at
least quarterly and at other times at the call of the president.
Each advisory council shall conduct meetings in accordance with
65 Pa.C.S. Ch. 7 (relating to open meetings).
* * *
(f) Power and duty of advisory councils.--Each veterans'
home advisory council shall advise the Adjutant General as to
the resident care, management, operation and the [adequacy]
