Senate Resolution 167 Printer's Number 1110
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1110
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
167
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, FARRY, BROOKS, COLEMAN,
DUSH, PENNYCUICK, GEBHARD, FONTANA, BREWSTER, REGAN, VOGEL,
COSTA, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON AND HUTCHINSON, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and service of Shawn Giles.
WHEREAS, Shawn Giles was born November 20, 1969, in Erie, to
Edward Giles and the late Barbara (Ecker) Warner; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Giles graduated from North East High School in
1989 and earned a degree in maintenance electricity and
construction technology from Triangle Tech; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Giles went on to serve in the United States Army
in Germany from 1989 to 1993; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Giles settled in North East, where he worked as
an assembler at Webtec and served as a devoted firefighter and
fire police officer for Fuller Hose Company No. 1; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Giles was a member of the American Legion,
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4789, The Brotherhood of St.
Josephs Club and East Erie Loyal Order of the Moose 593; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Giles had a steadfast and enduring reputation as
a dedicated, soft-spoken man who loved spending time with his
family and helping others in his community; and
