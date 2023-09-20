Submit Release
Senate Resolution 167 Printer's Number 1110

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1110

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

167

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, FARRY, BROOKS, COLEMAN,

DUSH, PENNYCUICK, GEBHARD, FONTANA, BREWSTER, REGAN, VOGEL,

COSTA, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON AND HUTCHINSON, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and service of Shawn Giles.

WHEREAS, Shawn Giles was born November 20, 1969, in Erie, to

Edward Giles and the late Barbara (Ecker) Warner; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Giles graduated from North East High School in

1989 and earned a degree in maintenance electricity and

construction technology from Triangle Tech; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Giles went on to serve in the United States Army

in Germany from 1989 to 1993; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Giles settled in North East, where he worked as

an assembler at Webtec and served as a devoted firefighter and

fire police officer for Fuller Hose Company No. 1; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Giles was a member of the American Legion,

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4789, The Brotherhood of St.

Josephs Club and East Erie Loyal Order of the Moose 593; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Giles had a steadfast and enduring reputation as

a dedicated, soft-spoken man who loved spending time with his

family and helping others in his community; and

