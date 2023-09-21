First Patented Detox Beverage Product Launch for Reducing Blood Alcohol Content: Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) $SHOT

Safety Shot, Inc. $SHOT Safety Shot, Inc $SHOT $JUPW $SRM $SHOT Beverage $SHOT Coming soon!

We believe a concentrated form of Safety Shot could offer easy-to-administer, immediately supportive aid or treatment for acute alcohol consumption to help prevent alcohol poisoning & related deaths” — Dr. Glynn Wilson, Safety Shot’s Chief Scientific Officer

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Patented Detox Beverage Product Launch for Reducing Blood Alcohol Content to Prevent Emergency Cases and Deaths; While Boosting Wellness and Mental Clarity: Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT  Launching Safety Shot, First Patented Beverage That Helps People Feel Better Faster by Reducing Blood Alcohol Content and Boosting Clarity. Rapid Treatment for Alcohol Poising Which Causes 2,200 Deaths Each Year from an Estimated 20,000 Cases Annually in the U.S. Acute Alcohol Consumption Leads to 52 Million Hospital Emergency Department Visits Annually. Fast-Growing Hangover Remedies Market, Valued at $1.56 Billion in 2020 is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2028. Going Into Production at Facilities Across the U.S. in Preparation for Commercial Launch in the Fourth Quarter of 2023. SHOT has a Well-Established Clinical Development Infrastructure and Expertise. Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT, formerly JUPW) a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch its product Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. SHOT plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.SHOT recently acquired Safety Shot which is going into production at facilities across the U.S. in preparation for its launch in the fourth quarter of 2023. Created by industry experts, patented, and validated by research, the Safety Shot product helps to break down alcohol faster while aiding in recovery and rehydration. SHOT is pushing the boundaries of innovation by creating an exciting new product category—rapid alcohol detoxification—in the fast-growing hangover remedies market, which was valued at $1.56 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2028.“We are very excited about the opportunities ahead for our Company in the functional beverage industry,” stated SHOT CEO Brian John. “Our management team now includes accomplished serial entrepreneurs, a former senior executive from one of the world’s largest beverage companies, and an industry leading expert in flavoring science and product formulation. We’ve created a multi-channel strategy designed to dominate e-commerce, quickly win retail shelf space, and establish longstanding ties with key distribution and sales partners in a $1.5 billion industry growing at a double-digit annual rate.”SHOT to Develop Safet Shot Detox Product for Alcohol Poising with Plans to File IND with U.S. FDAOn September 18th SHOT announced it intends to develop its Safety Shot functional beverage platform in a unique concentrated form to treat alcohol poisoning in hospital and emergency settings. The SHOT Safety Shot beverage is the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity.The SHOT Safety Shot platform works through four different Mechanisms of Action including improving central nervous system (CNS) activity, cognition, and motor cortex function. It is designed to rapidly break down blood alcohol levels and prevent residual alcohol in the body from being absorbed through the gut by creating a protective shield around the gut wall.Over 52 million people in the U.S. were admitted to hospital emergency departments due to acute alcohol consumption in 2020. There are an estimated 20,000 cases of alcohol poisoning each year in the U.S. Severe complications from alcohol poisoning can include choking, asphyxiation, dehydration, seizures, hypothermia, cardiac arrest, brain damage, and death. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 2,200 people die of alcohol poisoning each year in the U.S., or about 6 people each day.Through its Jupiter Wellness business segment which develops over-the-counter and prescription-grade health and wellness products, SHOT has a well-established clinical development infrastructure and expertise."We believe a concentrated form of Safety Shot could offer an easy-to-administer, immediately supportive aid or treatment for acute alcohol consumption to help prevent alcohol poisoning and related deaths. With 52 million people rushed to the ER each year due to acute alcohol consumption, we believe that prescription-grade Safety Shot could be used in a variety of settings including ambulances, hospitals, clinics, and entertainment venue-based medical emergency centers," stated Dr. Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientific Officer for SHOT. 