IOWA GRANT APPLICATIONS SOUGHT FOR NEW STATE CRISIS INTERVENTION PROGRAM

September 21, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) announced today it is now accepting applications for a new State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP). Grant funding can be used to support a broad range of community activities to address gun and violent crime issues.

Iowa’s SCIP Advisory Board has identified behavioral health as the top priority area for Iowa’s initial round of SCIP funding, with emphasis on youth programming in both rural and urban communities. Within this priority area, the board identified the following as potential project responses to implement SCIP gun violence reduction objectives:

• Mental health partnerships,

• Crisis centers,

• Co-responder projects,

• Specialty courts,

• Jail diversion,

• Mobile crisis units,

• Community programs,

• Youth diversion programs,

• Community response to methamphetamine,

• Gun violence intervention,

• Geo-fencing technology

• Other innovative behavioral health-related state and local programming

Approximately $1,100,000 in total funding will be available in the first year of this competitive SCIP grant process, with a minimum of 40% passed through to local jurisdictions.

Local and state units of government, including Indian tribes, are eligible to apply to ODCP. Faith-based and non-profit organizations are also eligible to apply, in collaboration with government agencies.

The deadline for submitting applications online to ODCP is November 9, 2023, and the office intends to announce the recipients of grant awards by December 15, 2023.

An online pre-application workshop is scheduled for October 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Register to participate here.

For more information on the SCIP programs, visit the ODCP website or contact Dennis Wiggins at 515-805-4141 wiggins@dps.state.ia.us.

