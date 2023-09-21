Submit Release
Agricultural Workers Minimum Wage Committee

MAINE, September 25 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: September 25, 2023

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Room 118 of the Marquardt Building at 32 Blossom Lane in Augusta

Meeting description/purpose:

The Agricultural Workers Minimum Wage Committee will be meeting on Monday, September 25th from 1:00pm - 3:00pm, in Room 118 of the Marquardt Building at 32 Blossom Lane in Augusta. Members of the public are encouraged to attend this meeting in person or remotely. To attend in person, room access is via Public Meeting Door D7, which is on the side of the Marquardt Building facing the Deering Building. For those interested parties wanting to join remotely, please use this Zoom link.

The Agricultural Workers Minimum Wage Committee website includes a list of committee members, a copy of the Executive Order establishing the Committee, and materials from (and a recording of) the Committee's first meeting on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

For any questions, concerns, or if youd like to submit written public comment, please email Dillon.f.murray@maine.gov.

