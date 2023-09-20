VietnamWood exhibition opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, September 20 - HCM CITY — The 15th Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City on September 20.

It has attracted 320 exhibitors from 28 countries and territories who are showcasing their latest woodworking product lines and engaging in various curated events and activities.

Exhibitors showcase comprehensive automatic production lines and wood system integration with the focus on digital transformation.

It has eight foreign pavilions from Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, the US and Taiwan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Phùng Quốc Mẫn, vice chairman of the HCM City Handicrafts and Wood Industry Association, said Việt Nam is the world’s fifth largest exporter of wooden products and has substantial demand for woodworking machinery and components.

Imports of such machinery have topped US$240 million a year.

Export of the wood products has showed signs of recovery in the third quarter of the year, exceeding $1.1 billion, after dropping steadily earlier, he said.

As the leading woodworking industry exhibition in the country, VietnamWood offers a comprehensive showcase of machinery, equipment, raw materials and essential consumables, Mẫn said.

A number of seminars would be held during the four-day event, with a focus on four key issues currently affecting the wood processing industry, including proactive exports with simple operations, green factories that work towards carbon neutrality, maintaining equipment health through smart maintenance, and EU Deforestation Regulation and green supply chains.

The Vietnam International Furniture Accessories, Hardware & Tools Exhibition is being held concurrently from September 20 to 23.

VietnamWood is organised by VINEXAD in collaboration with Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co Ltd and the HCM City Handicraft and Wood Industry Association. — VNS