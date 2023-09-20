Pritzker Administration Provides $19 Million for Community Revitalization

ILLINOIS, September 20 - Strong Communities Program Assists 68 Units of Local Government With Affordable Housing Creation and Community Development Efforts





CHICAGO - The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board approved $19 million to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts across Illinois. Awarded under the Strong Communities Program (SCP), the initiative will provide funding to 68 units of local governments and land bank authorities for the acquisition, maintenance, rehabilitation, and demolition of abandoned residential properties in their communities. The program is designed to support local revitalization efforts and attract further investment in communities that may lack the resources needed to tackle vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties.





"My administration is committed to investing in communities across the state, especially those that have been historically underserved," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to the Strong Communities Program and the Illinois Housing Development Authority, this $19 million in funding will directly support local governments in their infrastructure restoration efforts. With a central focus on affordable housing developments, we're investing in our most important resource - our people - for years to come."





"Every Illinoisan deserves stable and affordable housing. Thanks to Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority, we are leading with compassion and improving our communities," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "This $19 million investment will bolster our neighborhoods and ensure Illinois families have a place to call home."





SCP was created in Aug. 2020 in response to the Illinois Community Revitalization Task Force that was created by the Illinois General Assembly to help address vacant and abandoned residential properties. This round of SCP provides grants up to $750,000 to help Illinois municipalities, counties and land banks address local affordable housing needs and community revitalization efforts. The program aims to return vacant residential properties to productive and taxable use through rehabilitation and provide funds for demolition in cases where properties are beyond repair and negatively impacting neighboring residences. As a result, SCP will help to increase property values, create jobs, help reduce crime, generate additional tax revenue, and attract further community investment.





"Vacant and abandoned properties continue to be a strain on local budgets and resources in communities throughout Illinois, which is why IHDA created the Strong Communities Program to assist local governments with their neighborhood revitalization efforts," IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said. "Through the Strong Communities Program, IHDA seeks to help communities transform these properties back into positive, revenue-generating assets for neighborhoods."





SCP program funds reimburse applicants for costs related to the acquisition, rehabilitation and maintenance of abandoned residential properties and may also include reimbursements for tree, shrub and debris removal, lot treatment and greening and other reasonable construction costs associated with returning vacant, abandoned, and deteriorated properties to productive use.





"Investing in affordable housing uplifts our community and boosts our local economy," said State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). "We are taking strong strides toward revitalization and attracting investments in the communities that need it most. Cahokia Heights residents deserve sustainable, livable housing options and this funding will help the area continue to grow."





"Vacant and blighted properties are a big obstacle for cities and villages that are trying to grow their local economies," said State Representative Robert 'Bob' Rita (D-Blue Island). "Through the Strong Communities Program, municipalities like Blue Island have an important tool to help grow and revitalize."





The grants are funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital plan and will leverage IHDA's ongoing state and federally funded initiatives to increase property values, create jobs, help reduce crime, generate additional tax revenue, and attract further community investment in underserved communities around the state. A total of $30 million in grant funding has been awarded through over two application rounds.





"As our economy continues to improve and we continue to get the state back to work for working families, it's important that we leverage our newfound prosperity to revitalize every community," said State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur). "The Strong Communities Program funds efforts to address blighted properties in our community, eliminating factors that lower property values and providing more opportunities for aspiring homeowners."





Strong Communities Program Round 2 Grantees





Applicant County Grant Amount Adams County Adams $162,000 Champaign County Regional Planning Council Champaign $337,000 City of Alton Madison $399,000 City of Aurora Kane $487,000 City of Benton Franklin $45,000 City of Bloomington McLean $103,000 City of Blue Island Cook $374,000 City of Cahokia Heights St. Clair $225,000 City of Carbondale Jackson $484,000 City of Carmi White $120,000 City of Carthage Hancock $552,000 City of Centralia Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, and Washington $357,000 City of Champaign Champaign $135,000 City of Charleston Coles $111,000 City of Chicago Heights Cook $712,000 City of Danville Vermilion $399,000 City of Decatur Macon $337,000 City of Dekalb Dekalb $109,000 City of Flora Clay $185,000 City of Freeport Stephenson $300,000 City of Galesburg Knox $562,000 City of Henry Marshall $461,000 City of Jacksonville Morgan $562,000 City of Kewanee Henry $163,000 City of LaSalle LaSalle $100,000 City of Litchfield Montgomery $258,000 City of Macomb McDonough $487,000 City of Moline Rock Island $417,000 City of Monmouth Warren $212,000 City of Oakland Coles $95,000 City of Oglesby LaSalle $210,000 City of Peoria Peoria $712,000 City of Pittsfield Pike $41,000 City of Quincy Adams $330,000 City of Rock Falls Whiteside $103,000 City of Rock Island Rock Island $268,000 City of Rockford Winnebago $125,000 City of Salem Marion $190,000 City of Savanna Carroll $562,000 City of Sesser Franklin $50,000 City of Springfield Sangamon $337,000 City of Sterling Whiteside $257,000 City of Streator Lasalle and Livingston $73,000 City of Vienna Johnson $75,000 City of Virden Macoupin and Sangamon $131,000 Cook County Land Bank Authority Cook $562,000 DuPage County Building and Zoning Dept DuPage $299,000 Kankakee County Kankakee $487,000 Lee County Lee $154,000 Macon County Macon $337,000 NILBA - Region 1 Planning Council Winnebago $337,000 Peoria County Peoria $239,000 Putnam County Putnam $57,000 South Suburban Land Bank and Development Cook, Will $562,000 Village of Brownstown Fayette $51,000 Village of Buda Bureau $158,000 Village of Carrier Mills Saline $75,000 Village of Coal City Grundy $84,000 Village of Dongola Union $120,000 Village of East Cape Girardeau Alexander $60,000 Village of Hopkins Park Kankakee $195,000 Village of Maywood Cook $464,000 Village of Park Forest Cook $712,000 Village of Pulaski Pulaski $75,000 Village of Rutland LaSalle $324,000 Village of Sauk Village Cook $337,000 Village of Worden Madison $131,000 Winnebago County Health Department Winnebago $487,000





About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

IHDA (www.ihda.org) is a self-supporting state agency that finances the creation and the preservation of affordable housing across Illinois. Since its creation in 1967, IHDA has allocated $18 billion and financed approximately 255,000 affordable housing units for residents of Illinois.



