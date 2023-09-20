Submit Release
Pritzker Administration Provides $19 Million for Community Revitalization

ILLINOIS, September 20 - Strong Communities Program Assists 68 Units of Local Government With Affordable Housing Creation and Community Development Efforts


CHICAGO - The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board approved $19 million to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts across Illinois. Awarded under the Strong Communities Program (SCP), the initiative will provide funding to 68 units of local governments and land bank authorities for the acquisition, maintenance, rehabilitation, and demolition of abandoned residential properties in their communities. The program is designed to support local revitalization efforts and attract further investment in communities that may lack the resources needed to tackle vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties.


"My administration is committed to investing in communities across the state, especially those that have been historically underserved," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to the Strong Communities Program and the Illinois Housing Development Authority, this $19 million in funding will directly support local governments in their infrastructure restoration efforts. With a central focus on affordable housing developments, we're investing in our most important resource - our people - for years to come."


"Every Illinoisan deserves stable and affordable housing. Thanks to Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority, we are leading with compassion and improving our communities," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "This $19 million investment will bolster our neighborhoods and ensure Illinois families have a place to call home."


SCP was created in Aug. 2020 in response to the Illinois Community Revitalization Task Force that was created by the Illinois General Assembly to help address vacant and abandoned residential properties. This round of SCP provides grants up to $750,000 to help Illinois municipalities, counties and land banks address local affordable housing needs and community revitalization efforts. The program aims to return vacant residential properties to productive and taxable use through rehabilitation and provide funds for demolition in cases where properties are beyond repair and negatively impacting neighboring residences. As a result, SCP will help to increase property values, create jobs, help reduce crime, generate additional tax revenue, and attract further community investment.


"Vacant and abandoned properties continue to be a strain on local budgets and resources in communities throughout Illinois, which is why IHDA created the Strong Communities Program to assist local governments with their neighborhood revitalization efforts," IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said. "Through the Strong Communities Program, IHDA seeks to help communities transform these properties back into positive, revenue-generating assets for neighborhoods."


SCP program funds reimburse applicants for costs related to the acquisition, rehabilitation and maintenance of abandoned residential properties and may also include reimbursements for tree, shrub and debris removal, lot treatment and greening and other reasonable construction costs associated with returning vacant, abandoned, and deteriorated properties to productive use.


"Investing in affordable housing uplifts our community and boosts our local economy," said State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). "We are taking strong strides toward revitalization and attracting investments in the communities that need it most. Cahokia Heights residents deserve sustainable, livable housing options and this funding will help the area continue to grow."


"Vacant and blighted properties are a big obstacle for cities and villages that are trying to grow their local economies," said State Representative Robert 'Bob' Rita (D-Blue Island). "Through the Strong Communities Program, municipalities like Blue Island have an important tool to help grow and revitalize."


The grants are funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital plan and will leverage IHDA's ongoing state and federally funded initiatives to increase property values, create jobs, help reduce crime, generate additional tax revenue, and attract further community investment in underserved communities around the state. A total of $30 million in grant funding has been awarded through over two application rounds.


"As our economy continues to improve and we continue to get the state back to work for working families, it's important that we leverage our newfound prosperity to revitalize every community," said State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur). "The Strong Communities Program funds efforts to address blighted properties in our community, eliminating factors that lower property values and providing more opportunities for aspiring homeowners."


Strong Communities Program Round 2 Grantees


Applicant

County

Grant Amount

Adams County

Adams

$162,000

Champaign County Regional Planning Council

Champaign

$337,000

City of Alton

Madison

$399,000

City of Aurora

Kane

$487,000

City of Benton

Franklin

$45,000

City of Bloomington

McLean

$103,000

City of Blue Island

Cook

$374,000

City of Cahokia Heights

St. Clair

$225,000

City of Carbondale

Jackson

$484,000

City of Carmi

White

$120,000

City of Carthage

Hancock

$552,000

City of Centralia

Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, and Washington

$357,000

City of Champaign

Champaign

$135,000

City of Charleston

Coles

$111,000

City of Chicago Heights

Cook

$712,000

City of Danville

Vermilion

$399,000

City of Decatur

Macon

$337,000

City of Dekalb

Dekalb

$109,000

City of Flora

Clay

$185,000

City of Freeport

Stephenson

$300,000

City of Galesburg

Knox

$562,000

City of Henry

Marshall

$461,000

City of Jacksonville

Morgan

$562,000

City of Kewanee

Henry

$163,000

City of LaSalle

LaSalle

$100,000

City of Litchfield

Montgomery

$258,000

City of Macomb

McDonough

$487,000

City of Moline

Rock Island

$417,000

City of Monmouth

Warren

$212,000

City of Oakland

Coles

$95,000

City of Oglesby

LaSalle

$210,000

City of Peoria

Peoria

$712,000

City of Pittsfield

Pike

$41,000

City of Quincy

Adams

$330,000

City of Rock Falls

Whiteside

$103,000

City of Rock Island

Rock Island

$268,000

City of Rockford

Winnebago

$125,000

City of Salem

Marion

$190,000

City of Savanna

Carroll

$562,000

City of Sesser

Franklin

$50,000

City of Springfield

Sangamon

$337,000

City of Sterling

Whiteside

$257,000

City of Streator

Lasalle and Livingston

$73,000

City of Vienna

Johnson

$75,000

City of Virden

Macoupin and Sangamon

$131,000

Cook County Land Bank Authority

Cook

$562,000

DuPage County Building and Zoning Dept

DuPage

$299,000

Kankakee County

Kankakee

$487,000

Lee County

Lee

$154,000

Macon County

Macon

$337,000

NILBA - Region 1 Planning Council

Winnebago

$337,000

Peoria County

Peoria

$239,000

Putnam County

Putnam

$57,000

South Suburban Land Bank and Development

Cook, Will

$562,000

Village of Brownstown

Fayette

$51,000

Village of Buda

Bureau

$158,000

Village of Carrier Mills

Saline

$75,000

Village of Coal City

Grundy

$84,000

Village of Dongola

Union

$120,000

Village of East Cape Girardeau

Alexander

$60,000

Village of Hopkins Park

Kankakee

$195,000

Village of Maywood

Cook

$464,000

Village of Park Forest

Cook

$712,000

Village of Pulaski

Pulaski

$75,000

Village of Rutland

LaSalle

$324,000

Village of Sauk Village

Cook

$337,000

Village of Worden

Madison

$131,000

Winnebago County Health Department

Winnebago

$487,000


About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

IHDA (www.ihda.org) is a self-supporting state agency that finances the creation and the preservation of affordable housing across Illinois. Since its creation in 1967, IHDA has allocated $18 billion and financed approximately 255,000 affordable housing units for residents of Illinois.


