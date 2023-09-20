Pritzker Administration Provides $19 Million for Community Revitalization
ILLINOIS, September 20 - Strong Communities Program Assists 68 Units of Local Government With Affordable Housing Creation and Community Development Efforts
CHICAGO - The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board approved $19 million to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts across Illinois. Awarded under the Strong Communities Program (SCP), the initiative will provide funding to 68 units of local governments and land bank authorities for the acquisition, maintenance, rehabilitation, and demolition of abandoned residential properties in their communities. The program is designed to support local revitalization efforts and attract further investment in communities that may lack the resources needed to tackle vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties.
"My administration is committed to investing in communities across the state, especially those that have been historically underserved," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to the Strong Communities Program and the Illinois Housing Development Authority, this $19 million in funding will directly support local governments in their infrastructure restoration efforts. With a central focus on affordable housing developments, we're investing in our most important resource - our people - for years to come."
"Every Illinoisan deserves stable and affordable housing. Thanks to Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority, we are leading with compassion and improving our communities," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "This $19 million investment will bolster our neighborhoods and ensure Illinois families have a place to call home."
SCP was created in Aug. 2020 in response to the Illinois Community Revitalization Task Force that was created by the Illinois General Assembly to help address vacant and abandoned residential properties. This round of SCP provides grants up to $750,000 to help Illinois municipalities, counties and land banks address local affordable housing needs and community revitalization efforts. The program aims to return vacant residential properties to productive and taxable use through rehabilitation and provide funds for demolition in cases where properties are beyond repair and negatively impacting neighboring residences. As a result, SCP will help to increase property values, create jobs, help reduce crime, generate additional tax revenue, and attract further community investment.
"Vacant and abandoned properties continue to be a strain on local budgets and resources in communities throughout Illinois, which is why IHDA created the Strong Communities Program to assist local governments with their neighborhood revitalization efforts," IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said. "Through the Strong Communities Program, IHDA seeks to help communities transform these properties back into positive, revenue-generating assets for neighborhoods."
SCP program funds reimburse applicants for costs related to the acquisition, rehabilitation and maintenance of abandoned residential properties and may also include reimbursements for tree, shrub and debris removal, lot treatment and greening and other reasonable construction costs associated with returning vacant, abandoned, and deteriorated properties to productive use.
"Investing in affordable housing uplifts our community and boosts our local economy," said State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). "We are taking strong strides toward revitalization and attracting investments in the communities that need it most. Cahokia Heights residents deserve sustainable, livable housing options and this funding will help the area continue to grow."
"Vacant and blighted properties are a big obstacle for cities and villages that are trying to grow their local economies," said State Representative Robert 'Bob' Rita (D-Blue Island). "Through the Strong Communities Program, municipalities like Blue Island have an important tool to help grow and revitalize."
The grants are funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital plan and will leverage IHDA's ongoing state and federally funded initiatives to increase property values, create jobs, help reduce crime, generate additional tax revenue, and attract further community investment in underserved communities around the state. A total of $30 million in grant funding has been awarded through over two application rounds.
"As our economy continues to improve and we continue to get the state back to work for working families, it's important that we leverage our newfound prosperity to revitalize every community," said State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur). "The Strong Communities Program funds efforts to address blighted properties in our community, eliminating factors that lower property values and providing more opportunities for aspiring homeowners."
Strong Communities Program Round 2 Grantees
|
Applicant
|
County
|
Grant Amount
|
Adams County
|
Adams
|
$162,000
|
Champaign County Regional Planning Council
|
Champaign
|
$337,000
|
City of Alton
|
Madison
|
$399,000
|
City of Aurora
|
Kane
|
$487,000
|
City of Benton
|
Franklin
|
$45,000
|
City of Bloomington
|
McLean
|
$103,000
|
City of Blue Island
|
Cook
|
$374,000
|
City of Cahokia Heights
|
St. Clair
|
$225,000
|
City of Carbondale
|
Jackson
|
$484,000
|
City of Carmi
|
White
|
$120,000
|
City of Carthage
|
Hancock
|
$552,000
|
City of Centralia
|
Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, and Washington
|
$357,000
|
City of Champaign
|
Champaign
|
$135,000
|
City of Charleston
|
Coles
|
$111,000
|
City of Chicago Heights
|
Cook
|
$712,000
|
City of Danville
|
Vermilion
|
$399,000
|
City of Decatur
|
Macon
|
$337,000
|
City of Dekalb
|
Dekalb
|
$109,000
|
City of Flora
|
Clay
|
$185,000
|
City of Freeport
|
Stephenson
|
$300,000
|
City of Galesburg
|
Knox
|
$562,000
|
City of Henry
|
Marshall
|
$461,000
|
City of Jacksonville
|
Morgan
|
$562,000
|
City of Kewanee
|
Henry
|
$163,000
|
City of LaSalle
|
LaSalle
|
$100,000
|
City of Litchfield
|
Montgomery
|
$258,000
|
City of Macomb
|
McDonough
|
$487,000
|
City of Moline
|
Rock Island
|
$417,000
|
City of Monmouth
|
Warren
|
$212,000
|
City of Oakland
|
Coles
|
$95,000
|
City of Oglesby
|
LaSalle
|
$210,000
|
City of Peoria
|
Peoria
|
$712,000
|
City of Pittsfield
|
Pike
|
$41,000
|
City of Quincy
|
Adams
|
$330,000
|
City of Rock Falls
|
Whiteside
|
$103,000
|
City of Rock Island
|
Rock Island
|
$268,000
|
City of Rockford
|
Winnebago
|
$125,000
|
City of Salem
|
Marion
|
$190,000
|
City of Savanna
|
Carroll
|
$562,000
|
City of Sesser
|
Franklin
|
$50,000
|
City of Springfield
|
Sangamon
|
$337,000
|
City of Sterling
|
Whiteside
|
$257,000
|
City of Streator
|
Lasalle and Livingston
|
$73,000
|
City of Vienna
|
Johnson
|
$75,000
|
City of Virden
|
Macoupin and Sangamon
|
$131,000
|
Cook County Land Bank Authority
|
Cook
|
$562,000
|
DuPage County Building and Zoning Dept
|
DuPage
|
$299,000
|
Kankakee County
|
Kankakee
|
$487,000
|
Lee County
|
Lee
|
$154,000
|
Macon County
|
Macon
|
$337,000
|
NILBA - Region 1 Planning Council
|
Winnebago
|
$337,000
|
Peoria County
|
Peoria
|
$239,000
|
Putnam County
|
Putnam
|
$57,000
|
South Suburban Land Bank and Development
|
Cook, Will
|
$562,000
|
Village of Brownstown
|
Fayette
|
$51,000
|
Village of Buda
|
Bureau
|
$158,000
|
Village of Carrier Mills
|
Saline
|
$75,000
|
Village of Coal City
|
Grundy
|
$84,000
|
Village of Dongola
|
Union
|
$120,000
|
Village of East Cape Girardeau
|
Alexander
|
$60,000
|
Village of Hopkins Park
|
Kankakee
|
$195,000
|
Village of Maywood
|
Cook
|
$464,000
|
Village of Park Forest
|
Cook
|
$712,000
|
Village of Pulaski
|
Pulaski
|
$75,000
|
Village of Rutland
|
LaSalle
|
$324,000
|
Village of Sauk Village
|
Cook
|
$337,000
|
Village of Worden
|
Madison
|
$131,000
|
Winnebago County Health Department
|
Winnebago
|
$487,000
About the Illinois Housing Development Authority
IHDA (www.ihda.org) is a self-supporting state agency that finances the creation and the preservation of affordable housing across Illinois. Since its creation in 1967, IHDA has allocated $18 billion and financed approximately 255,000 affordable housing units for residents of Illinois.