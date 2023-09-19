Submit Release
OkAPEX, a Division of OK CareerTech, to Host ICBSSHOW October 23-25

The ICBSSHOW, offers informational sessions featuring experts in government procurement, as well as one day of matchmaking to introduce you and your business to government decision makers. Attendees will have access to government agency buyers and policy leaders, prime contractors, and tribal procurement representatives looking to expand their vendor pools. This event is a prime opportunity for businesses to grab shares of government markets by meeting potential government customers and hearing news and tips.

This year, the event will be held October 23-25, at the Springlake Campus of Metro Technology Center, 1900 Springlake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73111. 

The key purpose is to provide information regarding government contracting, particularly with federal agencies and departments. “Small, Disadvantaged, Minority and Women” business owners (interested in federal and other government contracting) are sought to attend.

More information regarding registration details, the agenda, plus the sponsor’s name and contact data is at the event’s website: www.icbsshow.com.

