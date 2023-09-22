Clean Energy: The Bold New Way to Power America, Create Jobs and Secure Our Position as the World Energy Leader

Your Valuable Home Podcast is presented by our sponsor, ProVia, manufacturers of doors, windows, siding, stone and roofing.

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington Crossing, PA – The Your Valuable Home Podcast has released a four-part series titled, How We’ll Power America Going Forward. The series features interviews with subject experts at the U. S. Department of Energy (DOE) on solar, nuclear, hydrogen and wind technology that combined will essentially replace carbon-producing fossil fuels in America.

According to Ron Melk, Your Valuable Home Producer and Co-host, “We wanted our listeners across America to be exposed to the full scope of the energy renaissance driven by the DOE to achieve two ambitious U.S. goals:1) carbon-neutral clean energy by 2035, and 2) a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.”

Your Valuable Home Podcasts featuring the DOE four-interview series are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all other popular podcast directories.

The first of the four interviews is with Garrett Nilsen, Deputy Director of the

U. S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO). Solar produces about five percent of U.S. electricity today. That must steadily increase to 40 percent to achieve the government’s goal of carbon-neutral clean energy target date by 2035.

Two advanced reactor types, the microreactor and the small modular reactor (SMR), are the subject of the second DOE interview with Dr. Katy Huff, Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy in the Office of Nuclear Energy (NE). Each of these technologies is suited to specific energy needs.

In the third interview, we discuss hydrogen with Dr. Sunita Satyapal, Director in the DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO). Dr. Satyapal, explains how hydrogen is used today, and its vast potential, along with fuel cells, to power many forms of transportation, homes, etc. in the not-to-distant future.

Wind technology is the subject of the fourth and final DOE interview. Patrick Gilman, Program Manager in the Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO) Is the subject expert for this interview. It’s going to take a mix of clean energy resources to achieve President Biden’s goals of a 100 percent clean electric grid by 2035...a net zero economy by 2050. Wind will play a large role in that as one of the fastest growing sources of electricity in the U.S. In 2022 alone, wind power made up 22 percent of new electricity capacity...a capital investment of $12 billion that also employed 125,000 Americans.

All four technologies – solar, nuclear, hydrogen and wind – are being developed to work in consort to meet America’s ambitious Clean Energy Goals – an initiative projected to create millions of jobs.

The Your Valuable Home audience is made up of homeowners and residential real estate investors in 45 states across America. The Podcast also has listeners in multiple countries in Europe and Asia.

According to Kevin Kennedy, the Podcast’s other co-host, “Quality content like this keeps Your Valuable Home in a Category of One. Our mission far exceeds that of the typical home improvement show. We help homeowners and residential landlords build wealth with real estate – and make the most of their communities.”

After a seven-year run on regional talk radio, including the top talk station in southeastern Pennsylvania, Your Valuable Home made the transition to podcasting in 2021 to serve a national audience.



