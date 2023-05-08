Your Valuable Home Podcast & Award-winning Interior Designer, Donna Hoffman, Offer FREE e-Book for Design-It-Yourselfers

Your Valuable Home Podcast is presented by our sponsor, ProVia, manufacturers of doors, windows, siding, stone and roofing.

Every Design-It-Yourselfer needs to listen to Donna Hoffman on Your Valuable Home and download her FREE e--book” — Ron Melk, Producer and Co-host, Your Valuable Home

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Listeners of the popular Your Valuable Home Podcast will be able to download the 93—page e-book, What Would an Interior Designer Do...Checklist Your Way to a Great Room by multi-award-winning interior designer, Donna Hoffman The e-book – normally sold for $27 – is FREE to all Your Valuable Home Listeners who listen to Donna’s two upcoming Your Valuable Home interviews. The first occurs in the May 12 release of Your Valuable Home. The second is part of the May 19 Your Valuable Home Podcast.

To get Donna’s e-book FREE, Your Valuable Home listeners simply visit www.theinteriordesignadvocate.com/ebook, and enter a simple promo code to be announced during Donna’s Your Valuable Home interviews on May 12 and May 19 . The offer is available through May 26.

Among other professional acknowledgements, Donna is the 12-time recipient of the IDS Designer of the Year Award and the eight-time recipient of the Best Of Houzz Award. She is also a three-time ASID Design Award winner and has been acknowledged by Luxe Magazine for Excellence in Residential Design.

Interior design is one of the topics the Your Valuable Home Podcast covers in fulfilling its mission to help homeowners and residential real estate investors build wealth with real estate, and maximize the value of their communities.

“Your Valuable Home is not a typical home improvement show. We do track the progress of home improvement projects, from week to week, as well as expose contractor scams and just bad work,“ explained show host Kevin Kennedy.

Ron Melk, producer and co-host further explained, “our Featured segment, comprises about one half of each weekly podcast, and addresses subjects such as community enhancement, building for resilience to protect against weather extremes, new construction techniques, residential real estate markets, etc. We’re told that our mix of content is unique in podcasting. It’s what keeps our weekly one-hour shows fresh week after week going into our tenth year.”

Your Valuable Home was on regional AM talk radio for seven years before transitioning to podcasting more than two years ago.

“Ron and Kevin understand that communicating the value of excellent interior design is relevant to their content mix and their mission,” Donna added, “The FREE e-book offer is intended to benefit listeners who may never engage an interior designer, but who deserve solid design guidance. With my e-book, they can access 100 easy-to execute interior design ideas that can add High Style to every room of the house. They can choose a check list by topic or room type. Next select up to three ideas for a quick room facelift or five or more ideas for a larger project plan.”

An easy read, the e-book is also loaded with free, downloadable gifts, guides and tools that are game changers for Design-It-Yourselfers.

