AllerVie Health Elevates Allergy & Asthma Center - NW Florida with New Digital Patient Experience, Rebrand and Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announced that Allergy & Asthma Centre of NW Florida, initially acquired in 2021 in partnership with Dr. Thomas G. Westbrook, will now fully transition to the AllerVie Health brand and relocate its clinic to a larger, more modern facility. This transformation includes an enriched technology infrastructure, enhanced digital patient experience, and expansion of its provider care team.
This move aligns with AllerVie Health’s commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and expanding its reach through innovative technologies and a unified national network. Under the AllerVie Health name, patients in the Pensacola community will have access to a nationwide network of like-minded and patient-focused board-certified allergists.
As part of this transformation, AllerVie Health introduces a new electronic medical record (EMR) system featuring an online patient portal and mobile app for streamlined communication and more comprehensive health management.
“AllerVie Health’s mission is to revolutionize patient care and redefine the landscape of allergy and immunology services,” said Tae Kim, AllerVie Health President. “This transition marks a significant step in our journey, allowing us to fuse cutting-edge technology with compassionate care, ensuring a seamless experience for every patient within our expanding national network.”
In dedication to its patients, AllerVie Health also welcomes Dr. Brian Reed to its esteemed provider team. Reed has nearly a decade of allergy and immunology experience and is board-certified by the American Board of Allergy and Immunology, as well as the American Board of Internal Medicine. Reed will be working alongside Board-Certified Allergist Dr. Thomas Westbrook, who is looking forward to bringing his well-established practice into a new era of care with AllerVie Health.
In Fall 2023, the clinic will relocate to a new, larger facility located at 8354 N Davis Hwy, Suite 120, Pensacola, FL 32514. This move has been thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, providing an enhanced patient experience in a modern environment.
AllerVie Health is privileged to serve patients across the state of Florida in 15 different clinic locations. We are excited for this new chapter in our growth story as this transformation will allow us to better serve patients now and in the future. Headquartered in Dallas, AllerVie Health served over 100,000 patients in 2022 with world-class allergy and immunology services.
About AllerVie Health
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 12 states in 75 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com.
Rachel Russell
AllerVie Health
+1 817-253-2940
rrussell@allervie.com