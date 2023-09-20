Province Offers Grants To Help Seniors Live Independently

CANADA, September 20 - Released on September 20, 2023

For a second year, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $250,000 in grant funding for organizations and community groups that serve seniors.

The Facilitating Independence of Older Adults in the Community granting program encourages the development and testing of new ways to support seniors in maintaining independence in their own homes, with the goal of using these approaches in other communities. The program is led by the Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism (SSM) in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

"We are pleased to offer these grants that will help find creative ways to support seniors across our province," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Tim McLeod said. "Seniors are valued members of our communities, and their health and well-being is a priority for our government."

Funding will support at least eight community projects, each receiving up to $25,000. Grant funding will support new projects as well as some projects from the first round (a list of the 2022-23 projects is attached).

"Older adults want to have choices about how they live, and they need support to live in the most appropriate and cost-effective setting based on their needs," SSM Executive Director Holly Schick said. "Through grants like these, communities are able to explore creative possibilities to provide this kind of support. We appreciate the Government of Saskatchewan's willingness to work with us to provide grants to facilitate independence."

While more than 90 per cent of seniors live independently and would prefer to stay in their homes, some face challenges accessing supportive services, such as home maintenance, yard care, home-based health services, transportation, and meal preparation. The grant program supports local, community-based programs seeking to develop and test new ways of addressing these issues to support senior citizens.

Information on the application process will be available soon on the SSM website.

The SSM is an umbrella organization that brings together seniors' organizations throughout the province to promote a unified voice, engage in research and act on issues affecting older persons.

-30-

For more information, contact: