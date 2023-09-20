Province Funding New Saskatchewan Polytechnic Campus in Saskatoon

CANADA, September 20 - Released on September 20, 2023

A new Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus in Saskatoon will transform an existing network of 11 decentralized, outdated buildings into a revitalized complex that offers modern, technology-rich learning for students and greater opportunities for applied research and investment.

The new campus will be located at Innovation Place on the University of Saskatchewan campus.

The Government of Saskatchewan made the announcement today in partnership with the two post-secondary institutions. The province is committing up to $200 million to the project, pending successful completion of planning deliverables.

"This visionary project will attract more students, talent and investment to Saskatoon and the province," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "It will help prepare more job-ready graduates who can support vital public services like health care and contribute to Saskatchewan's strong, growing economy and long-term prosperity."

"A new Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus in Saskatoon is a once-in-a generation opportunity to create a 21st century, modern learning environment that supplies the expert workforce for existing and emerging industries," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "It will increase program capacity and create a skilled talent pipeline to help grow the economy and increase our competitiveness in attracting investment to Saskatchewan and Canada."

The new Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus will support and strengthen the Innovation Corridor that brings together business, entrepreneurs, students and other learning institutions to create a centre of excellence in applied learning and research.

“We are pleased to support the Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic on plans to create a new centralized Saskatoon campus to be developed in the future at Innovation Place,” USask President Peter Stoicheff said. “This ambitious co-location initiative provides a new home for Saskatchewan Polytechnic and in the process will strengthen the city’s growing innovation corridor by increasing the potential for visionary collaboration among Saskatchewan Polytechnic, USask and Innovation Place.”

"As a former student leader and involved alumnus the first thing I share about Saskatchewan Polytechnic is the institution’s commitment to innovating its methods of delivering education,” Saskatchewan Polytechnic graduate Jesse White said. “The Saskatoon campus project will be the next step in that innovation. The new campus will become a beacon welcoming students from around the world to study here, and help grow the province of Saskatchewan."

The 2023-24 Provincial Budget provided $6 million for planning and design. Since 2018-19, the province has provided $11.4 million for planning and design work related to the project, which aligns closely with Saskatchewan's Growth Plan goals. Led by the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement and Saskatchewan Polytechnic, partners continue to work on program review, financial planning, preliminary design and other planning deliverables.

