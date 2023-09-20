MEMORANDUM: Executive Order 23-185 (Executive Order of Suspension)

TO: Members of the Press

FROM: Jason Mahon, Director of Communications, Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

RE: Executive Order 23-185 (Executive Order of Suspension)

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 23-185 (Executive Order of Suspension), suspending Kirk B. Reams from his position as Clerk of the Courts for Jefferson County.

On September 20, 2023, Kirk B. Reams was charged by Information with Grand Theft, in violation of section 812.014(2)(a)1, Florida Statutes, and Organized Scheme to Defraud, in violation of section 812.034(4)(a)1, Florida Statutes.

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 23-185

(Executive Order of Suspension)

WHEREAS, Kirk B. Reams is presently serving as Clerk of the Courts for Jefferson County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the above violations constitute felonies in the first and third degree, respectively; and

WHEREAS, Article IV, section 7(a) of the Florida Constitution specifies that the Governor may suspend from office any county officer for malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of the residents of Jefferson County, and the citizens of the State of Florida, that Kirk B. Reams be immediately suspended from the public office which he now holds, upon the grounds set forth in this Executive Order;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, Governor of Florida, pursuant to Article IV, section 7(a) of the Florida Constitution, find as follows:

Kirk B. Reams is, and at all times material was, Clerk of the Courts for Jefferson County, Florida .

The office of Clerk of the Courts for Jefferson County, Florida, is within the purview of the suspension powers of the Governor, pursuant to Article IV, section 7(a) of the Florida Constitution.

The attached Information, which is incorporated as if fully set forth in this Executive Order, alleges that Kirk B. Reams committed felonies under the Laws of the State of Florida.

BEING FULLY ADVISED in the premises, and in accordance with the Constitution and the Laws of the State of Florida, this Executive Order is issued, effective today:

Section 1. Kirk B. Reams is suspended from the public office, which he now holds, to wit: Clerk of the Courts for Jefferson County, Florida.

Section 2. Kirk B. Reams is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension, which period shall be from today until a further Executive Order is issued or as otherwise provided by law.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and have caused the Great Seal of the State of Florida to be affixed at Tallahassee, this 20th day of September, 2023.