FDLE arrests Jefferson County clerk of court, employees for fraud, theft

For Immediate Release

September 20, 2023



MONTICELLO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) today arrested the clerk of court and comptroller for Jefferson County, Kirk Bradley Reams, Jefferson County clerk of court financial consultant Warren “Charles” Culp Jr. A warrant has been issued for former deputy clerk of court and human resource director for the Jefferson Board of County Commissioners, Justin “Tyler” McNeill, for fraud and theft-related crimes.



Reams, 46, of Monticello, was arrested on one felony count each for scheme to defraud over $50,000, and grand theft over $100,000.



Culp Jr., 52, of Tallahassee, was arrested on one felony count for scheme to defraud over $50,000, two felony counts for grand theft over $100,000, six felony counts for grand theft; over $20,000, but less than $100,000, and one felony count for grand theft $750 but less than $5,000. Culp formerly held a State of Florida position where he was involved in the auditing process of clerk of courts, which included court budgets.



McNeill, 40, of Monticello, was charged with one felony count each for scheme to defraud over $50,000, and grand theft over $100,000.



FDLE’s Office of Executive Investigations inspectors initiated the criminal investigation in October 2021 after receiving reports of alleged criminal misconduct related to the clerk of court office. The criminal allegations against Reams included reports that he was spending county money on advertising and sponsorships and misusing the county purchasing card (P-Card) to pay for non-office related travel expenses. The complaint also alleged that Reams and Culp fraudulently misappropriated funds from the Jefferson Board of County Commissioners’ (BOCC) bank account, and that Reams used his position to establish a contract kickback scheme by which he, Culp and McNeill plotted to illegally enrich themselves. Through the varying schemes, Reams, Culp and McNeill defrauded Jefferson County of over $800,000 in public funds.



Reams was booked into the Jefferson County Jail. Culp was booked into the Leon County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Public Information Office

(850) 410-7001

