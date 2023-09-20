West TN Lane Closures September 20-27, 2023

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27: There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings and guardrail repair on an as needed basis. There will also be NIGHTTIME lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47 - West TN – Northern

BENTON COUNTY, SR-1: The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 1) from SR 391 (US 70 BR) to SR 391 (US 70 BR) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY, US 70A (SR 22BP): Beginning Monday, July 10: The resurfacing on US 70A (SR 22BP) from SR 22 (Lexington Street) to SR 22 (Paris Street) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Monday, October 24, 2022, Barker Rd. will be permanently closed for the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Church St. will be provided until Jax Road is re-opened.

N. Jax Road is now a dead-end road. It is accessed from existing SR 76 and terminates prior to connection with new SR 76 construction.

S. Jax Road is open and is accessed by Oasis Rd. Oasis Road becomes S. Jax road after crossing the new SR 76.

CARROLL COUNTY, US 70A (SR 77); Beginning Monday, July 10: The resurfacing on US 70A (SR 77) from SR 22 to near SR 364 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



CARROLL COUNTY, SR190; Tuesday, September 26: A lane closure on SR190 will be required to replace a failed cross drain at the 1.8-mile marker just north of Walker Road.



CARROLL, DYER, LAKE, and OBION COUNTIES: There will be possible DAYTIME and NIGHTTIME mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for relensing and replacement of snowplowable markers on various State Routes.



DYER COUNTY, SR-3: The resurfacing on US 51 (SR 3) from the Lauderdale County line to Ragen Levee Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, eastbound outside lane will be closed from LM 4.2 to LM 5.3 on US 412 (SR 20).

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54 : The resurfacing on S.R. 54 from near S.R. 218 to near Ruff Street, including bridge expansion joint repair will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



LAKE COUNTY, SR-22 : The resurfacing on SR 22 from Cates Landing Road to the Kentucky State line will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 &

LM 26.0 to LM 24.45.

Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022: US 51 southbound traffic is detoured at LM 25.5 onto the new I-69 ramps for a short distance and then shifted back on to US 51.

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023: US-51 northbound detour to SR 214 is removed and traffic will be back on US-51.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-43 : Miscellaneous safety improvements on SR 43 from near the Middle Fork Obion River Bridge to near White Clay Road.



WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-431 : The resurfacing on SR 431 from Central Street to the Obion County line will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern



REGION IV MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES

Sunday, September 24 through Thursday, September 28, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be possible lane closures on I-40 east and westbound in Madison County (MM 68.0-82.0), Henderson County (MM 101.0-105.0), and Haywood County (MM 47.0-MM 67.0) Counties, for paving.

Thursday, September 28, 9PM-6AM: The I-40 westbound ”On” and “Off” ramps at Exit 76 will be closed for bridge joint repairs.

CROCKETT COUNTY SR-20/US-412: The resurfacing with hot-in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from the Dyer County Line to Birmingham/Lyons Road will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-125: The resurfacing on SR 125 from SR 57 to SR 18 may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.



HARDIN COUNTY, US 64 (SR-15): The resurfacing on US64(SR-15) from Riverside Drive to SR-128 may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.



HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The resurfacing on SR 69 from near Freewill Lane (LM 20.61) to US 64



(SR 15) (LM 22.62) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: The grading, drainage, and paving on I-40 at the US 70 (SR 1) entrance and exit ramps (Exit 66).



Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures east and westbound from MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 on I-40. One lane will remain open at all times to allow for milling and paving operations.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, September 27 through Wednesday, October 4, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures east and westbound from MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 on I-40. One lane will remain open at all times to allow for milling and paving operations.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: The eastbound lane on SR 1 will be closed from LM 19.0 to LM 20.0 with a temporary traffic signal in place for bridge repairs. Additionally, temporary lane closures will occur on SR 1 from LM 19.0 to LM 24.5 for bridge repair work as required. One lane will remain open at all times.



HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-180: There will be temporary daytime lane closures on SR 180 from



LM 3.00 to LM 9.00 in Haywood County to allow for safety improvements. One lane will remain open at all times.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent inside and outside lane closures from west of SR 22 (MM 107.7) to the bridge over Morris Creek (MM 115.3) for milling, paving operations. Speed limit has been reduced to 60MPH.



LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, September 27 through Wednesday, October 4, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent inside and outside lane closures from west of SR 22 (MM 107.7) to the bridge over Morris Creek (MM 115.3) for milling, paving operations. Speed limit has been reduced to 60MPH.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I 40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186).



Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of

MM 80.0 for barrier rail removal, milling, and asphalt work.

Restrictions: Beginning July 20, 2022: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on I-40 from MM 76.9 to MM 82.3 with no shoulder. Speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH on I-40 eastbound from MM 75.2 to MM 76.9 and 55 MPH from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9. Speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH I-40 westbound from MM 82.3 to MM 78.4.

Beginning Mid-May 2023: I-40 traffic both east and westbound will be shifted to the newly constructed inside lanes. Additionally, the eastbound “off” ramp at Exit 79 as well as the ramp from US-412 to westbound I-40 will be closed during this phase of construction. Detours will be posted.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, September 27 through Wednesday, October 4, 7PM-6AM: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for milling and asphalt paving work.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage and paving with Portland Cement Concrete on I 40 (Exit 93) at the SR 152 (Law Road) interchange.



Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 92.0 to MM 94.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, September 27 through Wednesday, October 4, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 92.0 to MM 94.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY US-70 (SR-1): The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 1) from near Mobile Street to Whitehall Street will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



MADISON COUNTY US-412 (SR-20): The resurfacing on US 412 (SR 20) (Parkway Ave.) from near I-40 to US 70 (SR 1), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



McNAIRY COUNTY, SR-15: The resurfacing on US 64 (SR 15) from near Sandy Flat Road to near Westwood Circle may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.



McNAIRY COUNTY, SR-57: The resurfacing on SR 57 from the Hardeman County line (LM 0.00) to west of Luther Ingle Road (LM 12.00) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.



District 49 - West TN–Southwest



FAYETTE COUNTY, US-64 (SR 15) near Feathers Chapel Drive (LM 14.30): Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27: The construction of the Somerville Beltway from US 64 west of Somerville to SR 76 south of Somerville will cause inside lane closures in both directions.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-193 from near Murrell Road to near SR-195: Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27: The miscellaneous safety improvements and resurfacing on SR 193 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd.: Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27: The intersection improvement on US 51 (SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.



SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 Near LM 10.8: Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along I-40 eastbound near LM 10.8 for the installation of an overhead sign structure. At least two lanes will remain open at all times. Exit 12A Summer Avenue/White Station Road along I-40 eastbound will be temporarily closed as needed during this time.

LOOK AHEAD: Sunday, September 24, 3:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be rolling roadblocks along I-40 eastbound from Exit 5 Hollywood St to Exit 12A Summer Avenue/White Station Road for the installation of an overhead interstate sign.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd): Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. near the intersection of Ketchum Rd. for storm drainage activities. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY and FAYETTE COUNTIES, I-269 from SR-193 to I-40: Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures for asphalt milling and paving activities. At least one lane going north and southbound will always remain open. Weather Permitting.



SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: November 2022 through Fall 2023:



Restrictions: Thursday, September 29, 2022. There is an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

LOOK AHEAD:

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing the I 55 Mississippi River Bridge to continue construction activities on the I 55 and Crump interchange. All work is weather dependent.

Friday, October 6 from 8:00 p.m. until Monday, October 9 at 6:00 a.m.

- I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

- I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee

*Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

- I-55 SB ramp will be closed.

- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed**

**Local traffic only at South Third Street / will have to exit at Metal Museum Drive)

- Crump Boulevard EB from Alston will be open.

- Crump Boulevard WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB will be closed.

- Riverside Drive NB will be closed.

- Metal Museum Drive to I-55 NB will be closed.

A detour will be posted.

UPDATED TRAFFIC PATTERN HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED

Beginning Monday, June 12 at 6:01 a.m. the below will describe the new traffic patterns.

- I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB

- I-55 NB outside lane of cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use

- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed (local traffic only beyond South Third Street)***

*** Crump WB local traffic to Metal Museum Drive will be able to utilize the detour that goes down Crump WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB / crosses over Riverside Drive / goes up Riverside Drive SB ramp to I-55 NB and then can exit at Metal Museum Drive

- Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina.

- Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina.

- Wisconsin will remain closed.

- Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

- Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-57: Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along SR 57 (Poplar Avenue) eastbound between Yates Avenue and I-240 for the intersection improvements. At least one lane will always remain open.



Thursday, September 21, 7:00 p.m. through Wednesday, September 27, 6:00 a.m.: The right lane will be closed along Eastbound SR 57 (Poplar Avenue) between Cresthaven Road and Brookfield Road for Phase 1 construction. Two Eastbound lanes will remain open. Weather Permitting

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-175 (Shelby Dr) from near Lamar Ave (SR-4) to Riverdale Rd.: Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures eastbound and westbound SR 175 to perform Safety & ADA Improvements.



TIPTON COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: Wednesday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 27: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue daily to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

TIPTON COUNTY, (SR-206): There will be temporary daytime lane closures on SR 206 from LM 3.29 to LM 6.40 in Tipton County to allow for safety improvements and resurfacing. One lane will remain open at all times.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.