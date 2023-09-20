Utilisation of Community Health Workers in Improving Cervical Cancer Screening Awareness

“I feel happy to share knowledge on cervical cancer, and when I see a lot of women understanding the subject and coming to access cervical cancer screening, I feel delighted”, says Nthabiseng Mwala, who has dedicated her life engaging with communities and creating awareness of available cancer screening services. A job she proudly enjoys.

Nthabiseng started working as a Treatment Supporter at Kalingalinga Clinic in the cervical cancer screening department in 2019, with little knowledge of cervical cancer.

To address her knowledge gaps, she attended several trainings supported by CIDRZ and the Ministry of Health, which broadened her understanding of engaging in community education, outreach, and awareness activities.

Nthabiseng says there is generally a lack of information and knowledge in the communities on health issues. The need to continuously increase knowledge and awareness among women and men on the causes and prevention of cervical cancer is critical, adding that there are many misconceptions about cancer in the communities, with the myth of witchcraft remaining popular in some communities.