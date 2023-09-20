Launch party for Abby Lee Miller new TV show "MAD HOUSE" on “BTV"

BTV Abby Lee Miller BRANDON STEWART Founder, CEO www.itsbrandontv.com

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon TV and XRM Media are Proud to Announce: ABBY LEE MILLER BIG TELEVISION RETURN

Starring in "MAD HOUSE" airing September 29th on

BRANDON TV “BTV" a new PREMIUM REALITY TV STREAMING APP

Celebrate at the launch party on September 30th with some of our other stars from BTV network such as:

Little Women Atlanta’s, Ms. Juicy,

Mob Wives’, Renee Graziano,

Dance Moms', Hannah Grace Colin

… and over 20 more reality queens expected to attend.

Location: 2525 N Naomi St, Burbank, CA

Date: September 30th

Theme: Royal Ball

Press Check in: 6PM

Red Carpet Arrivals: 7PM

Contact: charmaine@charmaineprfirm.com

pr@itsbrandontv.com

MORE ON ABBY LEE MILLER’S SERIES “MAD HOUSE”

The series follows a team of dancers tasked to train under Miller, competing to remain in her Mad House full of opportunity and chaos.

Housemates hand selected by Miller, must complete challenges that test their abilities as “working, employable dancers,” according to dance instructor herself. She assigns house duties that teach the young adults to take accountability, and become independent from their hovering mothers. All of the housemates have aged out of the competition circuit and are looking for their first paying jobs. The next step in a dancer’s career that was not explored on Miller’s last series, Dance Moms.

The show will dive into the personal lives of all the housemates, as the audience will have a chance to learn what motivates them. According to the trailer, we can expect feuds to spark between housemates, due to the intensity of rehearsals and the competitive nature on and off the dance floor. But what is also unpredictably promised are bittersweet feuds between the dancers and Miller herself. These dancers aren’t kids anymore. They’re adults, and they don’t hold back.

Brandon TV is a new streaming network focused on bringing popular reality tv stars back to television,

BTV founder, Brandon Stewart, is at the helm of this expansion, aiming to provide premium entertainment for reality TV fans, that serve the drama and protect the talent. Stewart, who launched his career through the reality tv series, American Idol, launched Brandon TV in 2020 that has earned more than 16 billion views worldwide, entertaining 100 million subscribers across 63 new media channels. Forging 'fingertip entertainment' that breaks the algorithm, creating viral videos on apps like TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and even former social focused sites like Vine, Musically, and Twitter. Stewart has been a trailblazer in bridging the gap between Gen Z/Alpha's shorter attention spans, and traditional viewing trends for Boomers/Millennials.

A full service social media agency and production company, Brandon TV “BTV”, is pleased to announce the expansion of its digital empire, launching a streaming service available to download and stream worldwide. The Los Angeles office, located in Burbank, California, is a tech focused 28,000 square foot studio with plans to usher popular reality tv stars back to television.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact:

Charmaine@charmaineprfirm.com

Pr@itsbrandontz.com