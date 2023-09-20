Canada and the Netherlands launch the Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online

NETHERLANDS, September 20 - News item | 20-09-2023 | 17:05

Information integrity is essential to help ensure the strength of democratic processes and to protect fundamental rights. The erosion of information integrity, including the propagation of disinformation, weakens the strength of democratic engagement because it hinders open public debate on important issues that affect all of us. Countries are coming together as a concrete step towards the development of international norms for addressing information integrity online that is rooted in democratic values.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada and Her Excellency Hanke Bruins Slot, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands launched the Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online.

The Global Declaration draws from existing research, policy, and principles on safeguarding the information ecosystem to establish a set of high-level international commitments to serve as a framework and guide for governments to uphold information integrity online, including government engagement with industry. It also looks to help us strengthen our responses to the opportunities and challenges that generative artificial intelligence (AI) brings to the information ecosystem.

Participating countries have signalled that protecting information integrity online is one of the most important governance issues of our times and that they are committed to finding shared solutions.