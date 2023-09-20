MAX Surgical Specialty Management LLC Formally Launches at AAOMS

MAX SSM

Strategic Partners Celebrate and Reveal MAX SSM LLC at Yearly Industry Event

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Dr. Jason Auerbach, a nationally recognized Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon and leader, as well as Founder of Riverside Oral Surgery, along with Jeff Ward, Founding Partner of MedEquity Capital, and their leadership team, formally announce the unveiling of MAX Surgical Specialty Management (MAX-SSM), the ultimate surgeon-led oral and maxillofacial surgical specialty (OMS) platform. This unveiling celebration is in conjunction with the AAOMS Annual Meeting in San Diego, the largest industry trade and networking event of the year. Dr. Auerbach is excited to be returning with his all-star team, where they will continue in the tradition of hosting a kick-off party for the 3rd year in a row. This one will be like none other as it will be the first, exclusive “MAX Reveal ” which will take place on Wednesday, September 20th at the world-renowned Hard Rock Hotel at 9pm.

“This event, in San Diego, represents an incredible full circle moment for MAX Surgical Specialty Management and for me, personally. It was at this exact meeting in 2006 that Riverside Oral Surgery was conceived, and to be able to reveal the vision and mission for MAX in the same city 17 years later feels like a dream come true,” shares Dr. Auerbach. “We’re so excited to see so many of our friends and colleagues on the West Coast, and we’re looking forward to an extraordinary event and tremendous year to come.”

Founded and directed by surgeons themselves, MAX has a unique understanding and appreciation of the challenges and intricacies, and rewards of the surgical profession. By being surgeon-led, MAX ensures that the perspectives and experiences of surgeons are integral to the management and strategic direction of the organization. This focus allows surgeons to remain at the forefront of advancements in the field and deliver the highest standards of care, while the executives at MAX can channel resources, skills, and knowledge into management efforts. Through these efforts, surgeons are able to do what they love to do most – surgery.

Dr. Jason M. Auerbach (Co-founder and President) and Jeff Ward (Chairman of the Board) will assume shared roles as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Auerbach will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer for Clinical Services, Business Development and Marketing. Dr. Auerbach will continue to practice as an oral surgeon. Jeff Ward will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, Operations & Business Services. Jeff will oversee Operations, Finance & Accounting, and Human Resources.

“MedEquity couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Jason and the entire MAX-SSM team. Our 20+ years of experience supporting and building healthcare companies has proven the value of strong physician leadership and a tireless focus on clinical quality. We are very optimistic about the future of MAX-SSM,” says Jeff Ward.

MAX will help illuminate a new path for the specialty and mutually inspired oral surgeons. Together, they will leverage their collective expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and passion for patient care to raise the bar for the services they offer. Their combined expertise will allow them to provide a broader scope of services while maintaining the individual identities and cultures of their own practices. The MAX partnership creates an expanded network of 16 New Jersey locations, 25 premier surgeons, and a comprehensive portfolio of services, and is growing.

About Dr. Jason Auerbach:

Dr. Jason M. Auerbach also known as @bloodytoothguy (186K) on social media is an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon certified by both the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology. This dual certification – and the expertise it reflects – enables Dr. Auerbach to provide patients with the full range of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including laser-assisted dental implant surgery, advanced bone grafting, wisdom tooth extraction, exposures of impacted canines for orthodontic patients, and more. Dr. Auerbach founded Riverside Oral Surgery in 2007 and, in so doing, began to realize his vision of providing the optimal patient experience through clinical excellence, compassionate care, and close attention to every detail. Since then, he has been honored regularly by colleagues and patients alike, and now has 13 practices in the greater state of New Jersey. Dr. Auerbach’s newest venture is MAX Surgical Specialty Management LLC, the ultimate surgeon-led oral and maxillofacial platform where he serves as the President and Co-CEO.

About MAX Surgical Specialty Management:

Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is a management services organization that partners with premier oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practices to drive and support clinical excellence and a superior patient experience with the intention of creating the ultimate surgeon-led OMS platform. Backed by MedEquity Capital, RF Investment Partners, and Kian Capital, MAX is committed to building the region's first OMS-only specialty platform where surgeons' autonomy, independent practice identity, and clinical excellence are organizational imperatives. MAX provides a superior platform to support strategic practice growth as well as scalable, effective, and efficient daily operations required to meet the needs of top performing OMS practices. Further information is available at www.max-ssm.com.

About MedEquity Capital:

Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, MedEquity Capital is a healthcare private equity firm that focuses on investing in profitable healthcare services business, most often in the lower middle-market. Since its founding over 20 years ago, MedEquity has invested over $400 million of equity capital, with top decile returns for its investors. Further information is available at www.medequity.com.

About RF Investment Partners:

RF Investment Partners provides capital ranging in size from $5 million to $30 million to support leading domestic, lower-middle-market companies. RF partners with family-owned and private businesses in a variety of situations, including acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. RF's investment professionals have significant experience investing across the capital structure and have the flexibility to structure deals to meet the distinct needs of each company and situation. RF invests in unitranche, second lien, and subordinated debt, alongside preferred and common equity. For further information www.rf-partners.com.