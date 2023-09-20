RUSSIA, September 20 - The meeting took place via videoconference.

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Meeting of the Coordination Council for Material Support of Russian Federation Armed Forces, Other Troops, Military Units and Agencies

Good afternoon, colleagues.

We continue to address our objectives for the material support of the Russian Armed Forces, as stipulated for this period. We are fully meeting our deadlines, and in some cases, we are ahead of schedule. We have launched complicated production processes rather quickly.

Our joint efforts are yielding the results we need. As the President noted yesterday at a meeting of the Defence Industry Commission, production of essential goods has expanded several times over. Over the first eight months, output exceeded all of 2022, not just the same period. This includes key military equipment where production has more than doubled, as well as vehicles, communications systems, radio-electronic warfare, and reconnaissance systems.

The President praised the results of the defence industry’s work, and also instructed us to introduce cutting-edge technology more actively and to concentrate on quality control.

I am asking the managers at all levels to prioritise this. We need to analyse the relevant information constantly and collect feedback. The implementation of various military objectives, as well as the life and health of our defenders, depend on this. Of course, this data will allow designers to improve the specifications of military equipment and make it more reliable.

Social guarantees are another significant part of our work. It is important that all those who are doing their duty obtain essential assistance.

At a meeting with soldiers’ mothers, the President emphasised the need to provide standardised benefits.

Earlier, we decided to grant combat veteran status to everyone involved in the special military operation. All of them enjoy equal rights to state support measures.

We have simplified the procedure for issuing combat veteran certificates in order to rid our defenders of red tape. From now on, they do not have to submit personal applications to receive these certificates. The concerned agencies will do all the work with available data. This will allow the soldiers and their families to obtain benefits and privileges more quickly.

The Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation has started working on instructions form the President. Their centres, which have already opened in the Russian regions, help our soldiers and their families address any arising issues, including the restoration of documents, and opportunities for professional retraining and subsequent employment.

In an effort to purchase medical goods and preparations for veterans, who were in the special military operation and have been discharged from active service, the Government has approved regulations for keeping an integrated database that lists the foundation’s purchases. This information resource will simplify the process a great deal, and this will make it possible to provide them with essential goods, including rehabilitation systems.

Colleagues.

It is important to avoid relaxing our pace in these areas, and to make every effort to produce the necessary goods earlier than planned. Even insignificant backlogs are unacceptable.

Today, we will discuss the implementation of our objectives and the measures that have already been implemented in detail.

I would like to draw the attention of everyone here to the issues of supplying service personnel, including draftees. And we need to facilitate timely and complete funding. Our people are doing their military duty, and it is our duty to provide them with everything they need.

I would like to ask the First Deputy Defence Minister, the heads of the Interior Ministry, the Federal National Guard Service and the Federal Security Service to report on this and on the current situation.

