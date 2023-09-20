Delaware Veterans Home to Host Job Fair Sept. 29

The Delaware Veterans Home (DVH) will be hosting a job fair for healthcare professionals scheduled for September 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. DVH is actively seeking qualified candidates for the roles of Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs,) Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), and Registered Nurses (RNs) to provide quality care for veteran residents.

Prospective individuals will be able to connect with DVH staff, learn more about the positions available, and receive onsite interviews. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume and any pertinent supporting documentation.

Successful applicants receive a comprehensive benefits package, which includes health, dental and vision care, retirement plans, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional growth. Recruitment incentives are currently being offered for eligible positions.

Individuals are invited to attend the job fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford, DE 19963. Pre-registration is not required. Light refreshments will be offered.

For more information about the event or about the Delaware Veterans Home, visit vethome.delaware.gov or call (302) 424-6000. To apply today, visit statejobs.delaware.gov.

###

MEDIA CONTACT: Rony Baltazar-Lopez (Rony.baltazar@delaware.gov) or (302) 739-4111.

Established in 2007, the Delaware Veterans Home is a large 144-bed facility situated on over 20 acres in Milford, DE. Its mission is to offer a safe and nurturing environment for veterans in need of long-term care. DVH houses residents from diverse military backgrounds and delivers a variety of support services that meet their unique needs and preferences.