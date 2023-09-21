Chicago White Sox celebrate Excelsior University Day

Chicago White Sox manager and Excelsior University alumnus Pedro Grifol (left) is joined at Guaranteed Rate Field by Excelsior University president David Schejbal (right) for Excelsior University Day on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023

Excelsior University president David Schejbal approaches the pitcher's mound at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago to throw out the first pitch of Excelsior University Day on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023