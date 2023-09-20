Governor Katie Hobbs Meets with Taiwan President and Other Leaders for Talks on Business, Trade, and Cybersecurity

Taipei, Taiwan - On Tuesday, Governor Katie Hobbs continued her tour of Taiwan with a full schedule that included meetings with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and other leaders for talks on cybersecurity, business, and trade.

Governor Hobbs started her morning by attending a Cybersecurity Business Development Mission organized by the United States Department of Commerce and International Trade Administration for a briefing on the current status of TSMC, as well as the CHIPS Program and other investment projects within Arizona.

She then attended U.S. Business Day, which is one of the largest business events in Taiwan that brings together U.S. and Taiwanese leaders to promote economic relations and trade. During this event, the Governor met with President Tsai Ing-wen to have a conversation on the economic partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan.

“I was proud to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss Arizona and Taiwan’s close cultural and economic ties,” said Governor Hobbs. “We share democratic values, an innovative spirit, and both benefit from our strong trade relations. I look forward to building on our relationship and continuing to find ways to create jobs, build businesses, and grow together as we lead the world in advanced manufacturing.”

“Arizona is entering a new era of economic growth, and our partnership with Taiwan is critical to creating good-paying jobs,” said Governor Hobbs. “Companies are choosing to expand in our state because we offer not only the best place to grow a company and compete globally, but we’re the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Governor Hobbs also met with the Minister of Economic Affairs, Wang Mei-Hua, to identify opportunities for greater economic collaboration. They also discussed future opportunities for economic collaboration.