Agency Garners National Recognition

The Center for Digital Government announced the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and North Dakota Information Technology as winners of the 2023 Government Experience Awards. The award recognizes the achievements of states, cities and counties across the nation that have raised the bar on the experience of government services to create a better engaged constituency and a more responsive government. NDIT and the Game and Fish Department were selected as a State Government Experience Winners for the Department’s parcel project.

“North Dakota Information Technology and North Dakota Game and Fish did an amazing job of adding value to our residents and customers,” said Natasa Radunovic, NDIT team lead. “The Game and Fish team is such a fun and hardworking group of people, always ready for a new challenge. Their dedication, transparency, and collaboration are what help deliver our shared purpose to empower people, improve lives and inspire success.”

Launched in 2021, the electronic posting project, spearheaded by Brian Hosek, Game and Fish Department business operations manager, is a tool for both landowners and hunters to identify posted lands digitally within the state. This results in reduced cost and effort to post land physically, while ensuring it meets legal posting requirements.

“State parcels have always been a top data priority for the state. There are numerous use cases for this information that benefit many citizens of North Dakota. The state’s electronic posting system is one example,” Hosek said. “The collaboration and talent of this team, including Melvin Faris, NDIT and Shane Wegner, Game and Fish Department, has resulted in a successful outcome for electronic posting and the state parcel project.”