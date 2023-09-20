Williston Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction
CASE#: 23A1006227
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023 at approximately 1259 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 SB MM 90, Winooski VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction
ACCUSED: Kellie Spence
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/20/2023 at approximately 1259 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting a high visibility traffic safety detail in the safety corridor in Chittenden County. While on the detail, Troopers conducted a traffic stop in the location of I 89 SB MM 90 in the town of Winooski. The operator was identified as Kellie Spence (52) of Colchester. It was determined Spence's license in the state of Vermont was criminally suspended for prior DUI convictions. It was also revealed that Spence was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle she operates which was not present at the time of the stop.
Spence was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on 12/12/23 at 0830 hours for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO