Williston Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1006227

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023 at approximately 1259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 SB MM 90, Winooski VT  

 

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

ACCUSED: Kellie Spence                                            

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 09/20/2023 at approximately 1259 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting a high visibility traffic safety detail in the safety corridor in Chittenden County. While on the detail, Troopers conducted a traffic stop in the location of I 89 SB MM 90 in the town of Winooski. The operator was identified as Kellie Spence (52) of Colchester. It was determined Spence's license in the state of Vermont was criminally suspended for prior DUI convictions. It was also revealed that Spence was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle she operates which was not present at the time of the stop. 

 

Spence was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on 12/12/23 at 0830 hours for the above offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/2023 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO


Williston Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Restriction

