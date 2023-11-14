‘Age of Secrets’ Audiobook Narrated by Actor Dennis Boutsikaris (‘The Bourne Legacy’ and ‘Better Call Saul’)

Age of Secrets Audiobook Cover Dennis Boutsikaris United States Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with John Meier (right) discussing what Meier knew about who was behind the RFK Assassination and what Meier wrote in his diary regarding it

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Audiobook for “Age of Secrets: The Conspiracy that Toppled Richard Nixon and the Hidden Death of Howard Hughes” has been released and is narrated by actor Dennis Boutsikaris (“The Bourne Legacy” and “Better Call Saul”).

Boutsikaris is one of the industry’s premier Audiobook Narrators having won 8 Audie Awards, the Audiobook equivalent of an Academy Award, and has narrated Audiobooks for Clive Davis and Bob Dylan as well as some of the world’s biggest authors including Tom Clancy, Stephen King and John Grisham.

“Age of Secrets” is the acclaimed bestselling true story that exposes the real reason for Watergate, the hidden death of Howard Hughes, and the illicit activities of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), with the CIA’s worldwide pursuit of John Meier trying to expose it all, including revealing information on the Robert F. Kennedy Assassination, with Critical Comments by New York Times bestselling author Jim Hougan and comments from U.S. Presidential Candidate and U.S. Senator Mike Gravel.

The Audiobook is now available on all major streaming platforms and is produced by John Meier’s son, Entertainment Executive Jim Meier, and is published by Meier Publishing.

The major motion picture in development "Meiergate" is about the life story of John Meier.

During the Watergate hearings, one man wanted to tell a spellbound nation secrets about the Nixon White House, the CIA and Howard Hughes. He could have told them why the burglary happened but that was not what the Committee wanted to hear. To keep him from telling his secrets, he was persecuted, jailed and forced into exile in Canada. His name is John Meier; his employer was Howard Hughes; Age of Secrets is his story.

“Age of Secrets” is a Biography of former U.S. Senate candidate John Meier who had Top Secret security clearance with the U.S. Government and has been referred to in the media as the man who brought down President of the United States Richard Nixon in Watergate, the greatest political scandal in U.S. history. Meier was the right-hand man to Howard Hughes, the world’s richest individual, and Meier was the first person to expose the CIA’s connection to the Hughes Organization and the only person to call for a congressional hearing into the death of Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes supplied the CIA with a cover organization to hide anything they possess or do. When Meier opted out of the organization, he became an impediment to its continued existence.

Meier was responsible for the CIA’s creation of the legal term Glomar Response, when an agency refuses to confirm or deny the existence of records or information, he was an intelligence agent with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), and he had worked at Robert A. Maheu and Associates, the private investigative agency that the television series and film franchise “Mission: Impossible” was based on. He was involved with preventing the assassination of President of the Dominican Republic Joaquin Balaguer, he had stopped the CIA from discrediting U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy, and he had blocked the potential destruction of the King of Tonga.

John Meier was a Diplomat who operated at the highest levels of Government including as Vice Chairman of the Humphrey-Muskie National Finance Committee, during Vice President of the United States Hubert Humphrey’s Presidential Campaign, serving on President Richard Nixon’s Task Force on Resources and Environment and a Special Consultant to Nixon’s Environmental Quality Advisory Committee, and an advisor to several U.S. Senators including Senators Hubert Humphrey, Robert F. Kennedy, and Mike Gravel, who credited Meier with preventing the spread of nuclear power within the United States.

Meier has appeared in over a thousand newspaper and magazine articles as well as books, radio and television interviews, and he is mentioned in hundreds of Government and historical records forever preserved at the U.S. National Archives because of their importance to the United States. President Richard Nixon talks about Meier on several reels of the Nixon White House Tapes.

The U.S. Government recently declassified 700 documents on Meier which included his dealings with domestic and foreign intelligence agencies, Watergate, and Hughes, with over a thousand more about Meier expected to be declassified by 2025 after Meier was successful in an appeal with the U.S. Department of Justice after the U.S. Government had previously refused to release them.

The full U.S. Senate Watergate Committee granted Meier immunity, in order for Meier to testify at a public Watergate hearing on the relationships between the Nixon Administration and Howard Hughes. Meier was the next person to testify to tell the world what he knew, but the Watergate hearings went back into secret session to prevent Meier from revealing what he was going to expose as he was told his testimony would be too damaging and that a lot of people were worried that too much would be uncovered about Howard Hughes' dealings beyond President Nixon.

Meier has been a major source to the media, including America’s top investigative reporter, The Washington Post's Jack Anderson, and attempted to then expose what he knew through the media, with the CIA pursuing Meier across the U.S., Canada, UK, Japan, Australia, Tonga, and the Dominican Republic, to stop him at all cost including framing him for a number of offences including murder and attempting to assassinate him.

The "Age of Secrets" Audiobook is unabridged and includes excerpts from John Meier's diary regarding his knowledge of the assassination of U.S. Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy (RFK). Meier was the first person to reveal everything from the Hughes Organization and Hughes Nevada Operations Chief Robert Maheu’s, involvement with the assassination, to security guard Thane Eugene Cesar’s connection to Jack Hooper, the Chief of Security for the Hughes Nevada properties. There are many people, including current U.S. Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who believe Thane Cesar was the actual murderer of RFK and Meier revealed Cesar’s connection to Maheu, who was a CIA agent.

