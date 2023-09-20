FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, MORTGAGE LENDER SCOTT JEFFREYS JOINS VETERAN PCS SERVICES
Military homebuyers place blind trust in real estate agents and loan officers. I want to provide quality service and education for homebuyers, so they feel comfortable throughout the entire process.”FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Jeffreys is an extremely talented, driven, and accomplished mortgage lender at NEXA Mortgage in Fort Novosel, Alabama, and he is also a former Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot with the United States Army.
Scott was born at the base hospital on Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico where his mother, Kim, was an Air Traffic Controller. His father, Doug, was a Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot. The family PCS’d to Ft. Riley, Kansas, then to Ft. Rucker, Alabama, settling in Enterprise where Scott played Safety and Team Captain on the Varsity football team. He graduated from Enterprise High School.
Scott then attended the University of South Alabama and majored in Exercise Science with aspirations of working with collegiate and professional athletes as a strength coach, however, he also had the desire to become a Pilot, so he joined the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) and earned a full 3-year ROTC scholarship. During his Junior summer, he went to Ft. Lewis, Washington, for the Leadership Development and Assessment Course (LDAC). For his merits at LDAC and during his 3 years of ROTC, Scott was selected for active-duty aviation, ranking in the top 10% in the country as a distinguished military graduate. Upon obtaining his bachelor’s degree, Scott was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and assigned to Ft. Rucker where he attended the Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC), the Initial Entry Rotary Wing Training (IERW), the Survival Evasion Resistance Escape Course (SERE-C) as well as continued flight training where he learned to be a Pilot.
Scott says, “I always looked up to my dad for being a Blackhawk Pilot.” Scott knew starting his journey into adulthood as an Officer would challenge him and provide unrivaled growth opportunities. “I had a vision of the kind of man I wanted to be, and the Army put me on an accelerated path of growth and quickly taught me perseverance.”
During flight school, Scott selected the UH-60 Black Hawk as his advanced airframe. Scott was then promoted to 1st Lieutenant and learned the Black Hawk inside and out, flying in the clouds during the day, and at night with night-vision goggles. He was rigorously tested on flight maneuvers, emergency procedures, and limitations of the Black Hawk.
Scott’s placement on the Order of Merit list allowed him to select Ft. Carson in Colorado as his first Duty Station. He became the Assistant S-3 (3-4 AHB) in charge of the battalion flight schedule and was the liaison for all outside aviation operations, to include air mission requests (AMR’S). He also had his own flight platoon and was in charge of training a platoon of 20 + soldiers including Pilots and Crew Chiefs. His job was to resource, coordinate, and execute training for his platoons. Ultimately, to make sure that they were able to deploy in battle if they were ever to go to war.
Scott then deployed to Germany, Bulgaria, and Romania for Operation Atlantic Resolve (OAR) as the Russian deterrents and was promoted to Captain. He then returned to Ft. Carson, became Pilot- In-Command, and was assigned as an S-4 Officer-In-Charge (OIC). This ended up being Scott’s favorite time in the Army where he had the pleasure of training, mentoring, and executing missions with younger pilots while also serving as a Primary Staff Officer (6-17 CAB). He then PCS’d to the Captain’s Career Course (CCC) at Ft. Rucker where he learned the Military Decision-Making Process (MDMP). He continued his love for training and mentorship to the classroom as a BOLC Instructor for the new Lieutenant Flight School students. Scott instructed and mentored thousands of students during this time. “When time allowed, I would share my real estate journey with my students and teach them about the VA loan along with its wealth-building opportunities and the students always glowingly loved it!”
Scott thought to himself, “What if this could be my job?”
Scott exited the military at Ft. Rucker and decided to get into the mortgage industry because he was so passionate about the VA loan and what it did for him. He says, “This was a natural transition for me become I love sharing this knowledge with people and helping others be successful in their real estate journey.”
Scott bought his first house in Enterprise, Alabama, during flight school, then in Colorado Springs, he bought his second house, and then bought his third house upon arrival at the Captains Career Course in Ft. Rucker. Through his homebuying experience in the military, he worked with great real estate professionals but also terrible real estate professionals. “Military homebuyers place blind trust in real estate agents and loan officers. I want to provide quality service and education for homebuyers, so they feel comfortable throughout the entire process, and feel that they’re taken care of.”
Scott’s goal is to be the top VA Lender in the area. He got his Mortgage Loan Originators License and was brought on by NEXA Mortgage and went through their training academy before going full time. Scott is licensed in Alabama, Florida, Colorado, and Texas with intentions to be licensed nationwide.
Scott is married to his beautiful wife, and they have two young children.
Facebook