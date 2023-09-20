Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Announces More Than $1.8 Million for Miami-Dade College Construction Trade Institute through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced more than $1.8 million awarded to Miami-Dade College through the Governor’s Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to establish Miami-Dade College Construction Trade Institute (CTI). CTI will provide a centralized location for the college’s technical construction courses and expand course offerings that equip students with practical skills to find career opportunities in the growing construction and technology sectors.

CTI will offer multiple construction certifications, including HVAC, welding, electrical, building maintenance, project supervision, basic construction skills, data analytics, and general contracting. The institute is projected to have more than 1,500 completers over a ten-year period, a 34 percent increase in completers entering Florida’s technical workforce.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, consistent and strategic investments in Florida’s technical workforce drive Florida’s nation-leading economy forward today and help prepare for the growth Florida will see in the coming years,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Today’s award to Miami-Dade College will help ensure that the local workforce is prepared to meet the needs of tomorrow’s industries.”

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ bold economic vision for Florida’s economy, Florida residents have more access to dynamic workforce training that translate to long-term growth,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “CTI will simultaneously provide opportunities for Floridians and help meet the needs of our state’s competitive industries — a true win-win for job seekers and job creators.”

This award follows more than $142 million awarded through the Job Growth Grant Fund since 2019 for projects that focus on rapidly developing a highly skilled workforce and on infrastructure initiatives that attract businesses, create jobs, and promote economic growth.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

FloridaCommerce is currently accepting proposals until all funding has been awarded. For more information, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/JobGrowth.

