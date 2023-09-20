SNAX-Sational Brands Joins Ryan Seacrest Foundation To Unveil Latest Broadcast Studio at Cohen Children’s Medical Center

Ryan Seacrest and Adam Cohen at Studio Launch in NY

The Snack Industry Innovator Continues Support of Ryan Seacrest Foundation As They Unveiled Latest Broadcast Studio in Queens, New York on September 19, 2023

SNAX-Sational Brands provides our foundation with the support needed to continue growing our network of Seacrest Studios and maintaining our current studios as well.” — Meredith Seacrest Leach, Executive Director & COO Ryan Seacrest Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cohen Children’s Medical Center (CCMC), part of Northwell Health, in partnership with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, opened their newest state-of-the-art 1,500-square-foot studio in New Hyde Park, New York, (Queens). Located in CCMC’s atrium, all programming will be broadcasted to patient rooms, so that all pediatric patients get the opportunity to participate and/or tune in. The programming will include visits from celebrities and special guests, along with educational content, live music, patient-created shows, music therapy and more.

This is the latest expansion to their growing national network of Seacrest Studios, their 13th to date, of which innovative snacking industry leader SNAX-Sational Brands, inclusive of the premiere snacking brands of Cookie Pop, Candy Pop, Cereal Pop and Pasta Snacks’ Penne Straws, continues to support with a portion of sales from all bags sold at retail and e-commerce purchases going toward Ryan Seacrest Foundation. The partnership officially kicked off in 2020 and continues to grow year after year. Incremental to sales proceeds, Snax-Sational Brands supports year round efforts such as dedicated holiday campaigns, in-studio guest appearances and snack donations to the hospital studios, plus engaging events and digital initiatives to bring attention to the incredible and important work of Seacrest Studios and the foundation itself.

Introducing SNAX-Sational’ Irresistible Limited Edition Holiday Flavors:

Cookie Pop OREO® made with crème coating and real OREO® cookie pieces. Now available in stores nationwide and online.

Cookie Pop Iced Ginger Bread® made with vanilla icing and homemade gingerbread cookie pieces, plus Candy Pop Peppermint Hot Chocolate® made with hot chocolate drizzle and peppermint candy pieces. Available mid October in stores and online.

"We are truly delighted to maintain our steadfast support for this inspiring organization and collaborate as a dedicated partner in the invaluable efforts of their children's hospital network, which extends its impactful care to families across the nation. This cause resonates deeply with the core values of SNAX-Sational." - Adam Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer, SNAX-Sational Brands.

“SNAX-Sational Brands provides our foundation with the support needed to continue growing our network of Seacrest Studios and maintaining our current studios as well,” said Meredith Seacrest Leach, Executive Director & COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “We could not continue to bring one-of-a-kind visits and therapeutic experiences to patients and families without the support of partners like them.”

Seacrest Studios are charitable endeavors of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, founded by Emmy-award winning media entrepreneur, radio personality, and television host and producer Ryan Seacrest and his family. The Ryan Seacrest Foundation hopes to contribute to children and their families’ healing while lifting the spirits of the Cohen Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) staff.



About Cohen Children’s Medical Center

Founded in 1983, Cohen Children’s Medical Center is a 206-bed hospital dedicated exclusively to the care of children. The specialists in the hospital’s national and international programs cover an entire range of specialties. State-of-the-art care for children’s medical, surgical, and dental needs are provided in both inpatient and outpatient settings. The facility is the largest provider of pediatric health services in New York State, serving 2.2 million patients under the age of 18 in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and Westchester County. For the 16th consecutive year in 2022, Cohen was ranked among the nation’s best children’s hospitals in US News & World Report's 2022-23 “America’s Best Children’s Hospitals” survey, achieving top-40 rankings in nine of 10 pediatric specialties.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 85,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Ryan Seacrest Foundation

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF’s primary initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Orange County, Philadelphia and Washington D.C, Nashville, Orlando, Memphis and Queens. A new studio is scheduled to open later this year in Salt Lake City, UT at Primary Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org.

About Cookie Pop, Candy Pop, Cereal Pop

SNAX-Sational Brands premiere popcorn brands are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America’s #1 popcorn brand, with flavors Cookie Pop with OREO®, Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!®, Candy Pop made with BUTTERFINGER®, Candy Pop made with TWIX®, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with M&M’s Minis®, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Candy Pop made with SOUR PATCH KIDS®. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres and at-home movie watching. With retail partners such as Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Hy-Vee, Costco, Kroger, Ralphs, Publix, Food4Less, Five Below, and Stater Bros. The premiere popcorn brand introduced its newest portfolio expansion in February 2023, Cereal Pop, joining sister brands Cookie Pop and Candy Pop as America’s #1 popcorn treat, featuring Cereal Pop flavors made with real FRUITY PEBBLES® and COCOA PEBBLES® cereal. www.cookiepopcandypop.com and follow @cookiepop_candypop #cerealpop